YouTube Personality Jenna Marbles Apologizes for Blackface Video

The collective of protesters, activists, educators and volunteers in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest was formed after clashes with police who tear-gassed people protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Stefanie Formas, a spokeswoman for Mayor Jenny Durkan, said the city’s goal is to improve access to the area for residents. She said city officials would discuss plans later in the day with protest organizers.

SEATTLE — Crews arrived with heavy equipment Friday at an occupied protest zone in Seattle, ready to dismantle barriers set up more than a week ago by demonstrators, but the work was halted when some protesters resisted by climbing atop the makeshift structures.

Advertisement

Durkan has expressed support for the protest, calling it “a peaceful expression of our community’s collective grief and their desire to build a better world.”

But following several shootings in the area, Durkan said the city would wind down the protest zone, at first by encouraging demonstrators to leave. In addition, she said police would return to a nearby precinct that was abandoned following clashes with demonstrators.

The work crews intended to remove the barricades, not protesters, Sam Zimbabwe, city transportation director, told local journalist Omari Salisbury, who has been live-streaming the protest.

Workers were preserving artwork that had been painted on the wooden barricades, Zimbabwe said, adding that the department would work to return it to the people who created it.

“We’re not trying to have conflict,” Zimbabwe said.

A number of protesters remained camped in tents outside the East Precinct. The city has not given a timeline for officers’ return to the building except to say it would be in the near future.

Protesters have called for cutting the police budget 50 percent and spending the savings on community health and other programs. The mayor has proposed a vastly more modest cut of $20 million to help balance the city’s budget through the end of this year.

Advertisement

Associated Press

N.Y. Mayor feuds with Trump over BLM painting

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio has ignited a new feud with President Trump by ordering the words “Black Lives Matter” to be painted in large yellow letters on the street outside Trump Tower.

The words are expected to be painted in the coming week on Fifth Avenue, between 56th and 57th streets, according to the city.

“The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City,” Julia Arredondo, a spokeswoman for de Blasio, said in a statement Thursday. “He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter.”

In a tweet in response, Trump referenced de Blasio’s plan to paint “the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany” and sought to play up animosity between the Black Lives Matter movement and police in New York City.

Trump falsely said in the tweet that Black Lives Matter protesters in the city had shouted chants encouraging the killing of police officers.

“‘Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon’, referring to killing Police, is their chant,” Trump said, an apparent reference to a chant at a protest in 2015 in Minnesota.

A scene from that protest had recently appeared in a segment on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News.

Advertisement

“NYC Police are furious!” Trump added in the tweet.

Trump, who has a history of denigrating Black people, said in another tweet Thursday that a leader of Black Lives Matter in the New York area had committed treason in statements he made about burning down “the system” if meaningful change did not materialize.

New York Times

Philadelphia announces end to tear gas and apologizes

PHILADELPHIA — Officials in Philadelphia on Thursday announced a moratorium on the use of tear gas in the city and apologized for their response to a June 1 protest against police brutality.

The announcement, by the mayor and the police commissioner, came hours after The New York Times published a visual investigation into the use of force by the police. During a confrontation with several hundred demonstrators who had entered Interstate 676 in the city center this month, SWAT officers used tear gas and pepper spray on a group of nonviolent protesters, some of whom were trapped as they tried to leave.

“I humbly apologize to those who were directly impacted as well as to our communities at large,” said Danielle Outlaw, the Philadelphia police commissioner. “I have viewed video posted by The New York Times by which I am extremely disturbed and, quite frankly, sickened beyond description.”

Citing the findings from the Times investigation in a news conference, the officials admitted that some of their earlier statements defending the use of force against protesters during the episode were incorrect. A SWAT officer was also given a 30-day suspension “with intent to dismiss,” the commissioner said.

Advertisement

“Effective immediately, I’m declaring a categorical moratorium on the use of tear gas for the dispersal or control of crowds, which includes any persons who are peacefully assembling or passively resisting,” Outlaw said. “We are also evaluating all other munitions available to SWAT personnel.”

Dennis Wilson, the deputy commissioner of special operations, who was in charge of the deployment of tear gas during the protest, took a voluntary demotion. He said he knew that the rules of engagement called for him to contact Outlaw before using tear gas but that he had not done so that day.

New York Times

Famed YouTube personality ends channel amid backlash

LOS ANGELES — Jenna Mourey, a YouTube personality who became one of the platform’s first mainstream female stars as Jenna Marbles, said Thursday that she was going to stop her channel amid a backlash over old videos that she made in blackface and mocking Asian people.

Mourey, whose channel has more than 20 million subscribers, apologized in a video for the content, which she made in 2011 and 2012 when she had just established her channel. She said she was abandoning the platform to “hold myself accountable.”

“I am ashamed of things I have done and said in my past,” she said in a signoff video.

Unlike many other internet celebrities, Mourey has been making videos for more than a decade and managed to remain successful on YouTube, a platform that can be hugely profitable to people making content for it. Mourey said in the 11-minute video that she wanted to address the videos because “we’re at a time where we are purging ourselves of anything and everything toxic.”

Advertisement

“I think now it’s hard for that content to exist at all because I think people watch it and don’t bother to look at when it was posted or care about what path I took to get to where I am,” Mourey said. “It offends them now, and, if that’s the case — where people will watch something and be offended now — I don’t want it to exist.”

New York Times