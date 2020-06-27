A reckoning with race to ensure diversity for America’s face abroad

She was asked if she was a drug dealer. At one point, she said, she was told to not look a male officer in the eye. The Customs and Border Protection officers questioned whether her diplomatic passport was counterfeit. At times she felt threatened. And her white colleagues, Spears said, appeared to cross the border easily and without delay.

Spears is Black. Her first foreign post, in 2018, was at the American Consulate in Ciudad Juárez, just over the Mexican border from El Paso. Over six months, she said, US border officials pulled her aside about 25 times for extensive questioning and inspections.

WASHINGTON — Tianna Spears dreamed for years of becoming an American diplomat. She quit in January after two, and says she will never return to the State Department, given what she has described as its failure to protect her from racial discrimination — from the US government — while on the job.

When she reported the episodes to her supervisors at the consulate, Spears said she was advised against speaking out and was transferred to the US Embassy in Mexico City.

Advertisement

“The message was: ‘You are now in Mexico City — focus on your job and be quiet,’ ” Spears said in an interview last week.

Officials at Customs and Border Protection in Washington have denied Spears’s accusations, and said in a statement that it conducted a two-month internal investigation that “found no evidence of misconduct.” In its own statement, the State Department said it took Spears’s allegations “very seriously.”

The State Department statement also said it was working to “increase the diversity of our work force and foster a more inclusive organization.” But Spears’s case, first revealed in a blog post that she published last month after the killing of George Floyd, has struck a nerve in the American diplomatic corps.

Advertisement

It illustrated what current and former officials described as a State Department culture of endemic slights and disparaging treatment of employees who are people of color and women, prompting their exodus and whitewashing diversity from the face of the United States abroad.

Last week, the American Embassy in Seoul removed a Black Lives Matter banner that had hung from its building for three days. It had meant to show “our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive & just society,” according to the mission’s official Twitter site.

Officials later said it was taken down to avoid any appearance of support to any specific organization, even though the American ambassador in Seoul, Harry B. Harris Jr., had tweeted a picture of it to note that with “diversity we gain our strength.” Harris is Japanese-American.

That was followed by the departure of the department’s only African-American assistant secretary of state, who resigned over President Trump’s heavy-handed response against mostly peaceful protests that have demanded greater equality for Black people after the deaths of Floyd and others in cases of police brutality.

“The president’s comments and actions surrounding racial injustice and Black Americans cut sharply against my core values and convictions,” Mary Elizabeth Taylor, a political appointee who oversaw the State Department’s interaction with Congress, wrote in her resignation letter.

That the State Department has long been filled with “pale, male, and Yale” diplomats, as the common refrain goes, is well established. What is new is what Uzra Zeya, a former acting assistant secretary of state who is Indian-American, described as an opportunity in “this watershed moment for America” amid a national conversation about eradicating discrimination.

Advertisement

Zeya, who retired in 2018 after 27 years in the Foreign Service, said that the conversation was long overdue at the State Department, where she and others recounted futile attempts to report bias or appeal adverse career assignments, only to be brushed aside.

In her case, Zeya said, she was given no official explanation for being blocked from senior leadership assignments after serving as the chargé d’affaires — the No. 2 spot — at the US Embassy in Paris during the Trump and Obama administrations. Instead, she was quietly told that she and another female diplomat, who is African-American, did not pass the “Breitbart test” — a reference to the conservative news site that she understood to mean political loyalty toward Trump, despite the State Department’s nonpartisan mission.

“I did feel that I didn’t look the part, despite the fact that my performance was beyond reproach and bulletproof,” said Zeya, who is now chief executive for the nonpartisan Alliance for Peacebuilding.

“It was certainly something I never imagined,” she said. “And the inability of the department to address it was also profoundly disappointing, and gave me no choice in the end but to leave the institution that I had devoted most of my adult life to supporting.”

The State Department employs around 76,000 people worldwide, about one-third of whom are career Foreign Service officials and civil service employees.

Advertisement

Black employees make up 15.3 percent of the Foreign Service and civil service employees, a slightly higher average than the 13.4 percent of African-Americans in the national population. About 7.3 percent of the career employees are Asian — slightly more than the 5.9 percent average.

Hispanic employees are far underrepresented, making up 7.4 percent of the department’s career workforce despite accounting for 18.5 percent of the population. And 44.1 percent of career State Department employees are women, compared to a population that is 50.8 percent female.

Far fewer women and minority employees hold senior-level career jobs at the State Department. Women make up 36.3 percent of those posts, while Asians hold 5.3 percent, Hispanics hold 4.5 percent, and Black people 3 percent, according to State Department data as of last March, the most recent available.

Promotion rates in the Foreign Service, the elite diplomatic corps, paint an even starker picture.

Data provided to The New York Times show that only 80 Black Foreign Service officers and specialists were promoted in the 2019 fiscal year — 1 percent of 8,023 diplomats who competed.

The promotion process is highly competitive and, overall, only 1,496 diplomats were selected, the 2019 data show. That included 108 Hispanics, 106 Asians, and 90 people of other minority groups. Promotions were given to 549 women. The overwhelming majority of promotions went to white men.

Of 198 ambassadors currently serving in embassies overseas, only three career envoys are Black; another four are Hispanic, according to the American Academy of Diplomacy.

Advertisement

A former diplomat, Kashia Dunner, joined the Foreign Service after winning a Charles B. Rangel diversity fellowship in 2010. During introductory training courses, she said, the award became more of a stigma than an honor as white classmates routinely assumed that the minority students had qualified only because of the fellowship.

“I suddenly felt really ashamed and embarrassed about it,” said Dunner, who is Black.

Later, while serving at the US Consulate in Tijuana, Mexico, she said she was advised against participating in Black History Month events because they would “typecast” her. She also was told that she intimidated others because of her height, race, and hair.

Filing an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint became a struggle that she believed would make little difference, and otherwise speaking out or pushing back risked damaging her “corridor reputation” — a peer-enforced system with an outsize influence when selecting diplomats for choice assignments.

In 2016, while posted at the US Consulate in Irbil, Iraq, Dunner earned an annual State Department human rights award for her work with ethnic and religious minorities who had been victimized by Islamic State fighters. But at her next assignment, in San Salvador, “my boss at one point just told me flat out, ‘Your work is fine, but we just don’t like you,’ ” she recalled.

“How do you recover from that?” she said.

She left the Foreign Service in 2017. The State Department declined to discuss the specifics of her case but said in a written statement that “if the allegations are true, she deserved better during her time here.”

Congress has become increasingly worried about the lack of diversity at the State Department and the number of diplomats of color who voluntarily leave.

“People who bring diversity to the State Department will help us more than others, because we’ll have a Foreign Service that reflects America,” Representative Brad Sherman, a California Democrat, said at a virtual hearing last week.

As with other federal agencies, the State Department is working on diversity and inclusion plans to recruit, retain, and promote more women and employees of color.

“We have built an inclusive workplace in which every employee is treated with dignity and respect and feels empowered to serve the American people,” the department said in a statement in November.

Two months later, Spears left the State Department, having been told by an embassy medical official that she had developed anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. She attributes it to her interactions with the border guards and “unresolved trauma” that no one was held responsible.

“People are starting to ask themselves these questions that aren’t difficult, like if Black lives matter,” she said in the interview.

“The State Department, America’s government institutions, have a responsibility to create a change. And the rest of us are waiting to see how they respond.”