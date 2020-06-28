Minneapolis officials advance new police body-cam rules

Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis, who is opposed to the abolishing the force, said the updated policies are designed to better capture officers’ perceptions and factors believed to exist when an officer acted. He and Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the move is the first of what will be a series of new public safety policy reforms.

The new standards come after a proposal by the Minneapolis City Council to dismantle the police force following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis police chief and mayor on Sunday began their push for sweeping policy changes with a new rule that prevents officers involved in using deadly force from reviewing body camera footage before completing an initial police report.

“Requiring officers who may become suspects to complete a police report before reviewing body cam footage will help ensure that investigators, attorneys, and jurors receive a transparent account of how an officer remembers the incident — one that hasn’t been influenced by other evidence,’’ Frey said in a statement.

Arradondo said the change would align with the rules for civilians, who are not allowed to watch body camera footage for an incident in which they may be potential suspects.

“The policies also restrict consultation with certain representatives immediately following a critical incident and clarify time requirements for reporting,’’ he said.

The framework of police departments across the country has been questioned after recent police killings. Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Police spokesman John Elder said he was told that all four officers had their body cameras on, which is department policy, but it’s not clear if any of them have seen the footage. Lieutenant Bob Kroll, the head of the Minneapolis police union, said last week that he had not seen video from the incident. Earl Gray, attorney for former officer Thomas Lane, said he has seen his client’s body camera video.

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously advanced a proposal to change the city charter to allow the Police Department to be dismantled. The proposed amendment would replace the Police Department with a new “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” that has yet to be fully defined.

New York Times

Suspect in Ky. rally shooting had been asked to leave

The suspect in a fatal shooting at a park in Louisville, Ky., where protesters had been rallying against police violence, had been a participant in the protests and had repeatedly been asked to leave by other protesters “due to his disruptive behavior,” officials said at a news conference on Sunday. Officials said he is in police custody, but they did not identify him.

One man was killed in the shooting. He was identified as Tyler Gerth, 27, of Louisville.

Chief Robert Schroeder said the suspect had been arrested “a couple of times” in the past several weeks. Mayor Greg Fischer of Louisville said that the suspect had been wounded and is hospitalized but that no one else was shot on Saturday aside from Gerth.

Homicide investigators are still working to identify everyone who fired shots and said that several people were armed at the rally.

Videos posted online showed a man standing on the edge of Jefferson Square Park firing more than a dozen shots that sent protesters scrambling for shelter among tents and park benches.

The police cleared the park to investigate the shooting.

Protesters will no longer be allowed to camp or set up tents at Jefferson Square Park, said Amy Hess, chief of public services.

“We just felt the situation that culminated with last night’s shooting has become too dangerous to allow this type of activity to continue any longer,” Hess said.

Schroeder apologized for the way officers removed the encampment, saying many items were treated in a manner “less than our standards.”

“The way that property was handled has also caused concern within our community, and I am deeply sorry,” he said.

Louisville has been a center of the protests against police violence following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Floyd’s death renewed focus on Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency room technician, who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers who were serving a search warrant at her apartment. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, had been in bed when officers entered after midnight. The police were executing a so-called no-knock warrant, which allows them to enter without identifying themselves. The police have said they did knock and identify themselves, an assertion Taylor’s relatives dispute.

During the encounter, Walker fired his gun, hitting an officer in the leg, and the police opened fire, hitting Taylor at least eight times. The warrant was issued as part of a drug investigation but no drugs were found in the apartment.

The Louisville police have dismissed one of the officers who opened fire, Brett Hankison, saying he violated their policy on the use of deadly force by “wantonly and blindly” firing 10 shots in Taylor’s apartment. The Louisville City Council has also voted to ban no-knock warrants, a measure known as “Breonna’s Law.”

New York Times

Miss. House passes effort to replace the state flag

The Mississippi House voted Sunday to replace the state’s flag, the last in the nation to feature the Confederate battle emblem. The measure will now be taken up by the Senate.

After widespread protests of racial injustice focused renewed attention on symbols of the Confederacy, state officials in recent weeks faced increasing pressure over the flag, with businesses, universities, and faith leaders calling for it to be replaced. Adopted in 1894, nearly 30 years after the end of the Civil War, the flag features the Confederate symbol — 13 white stars atop a blue X with a red background — in its upper-left corner.

On Saturday, following days of tension in the state legislature, Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, signaled for the first time that he would sign a bill to create a new flag. That afternoon, the state House, followed by the state Senate, swiftly passed measures allowing a vote on the flag. Applause filled both chambers after the votes were revealed.

Saturday’s votes were procedural: Because the legislative session was nearing its end, lawmakers had to approve a bill suspending a deadline to introduce legislation on the flag. The current proposal calls for the immediate removal of the state flag and the creation of a committee to approve a new design. The proposed design would go before voters in November for approval.

There are two requirements for a new flag. It must feature the words ‘‘In God We Trust,’’ and it cannot include the Confederate battle flag.

Washington Post

Pence disagrees with group’s political message

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence said he doesn’t want to say “Black Lives Matter” because he doesn’t agree with what he believes is the political message behind it.

Pence says he stands against racism and that George Floyd’s death was inexcusable, but that “all lives matter.”

He tells CBS: “What I see in the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement is a political agenda of the radical left that would defund the police, that would tear down monuments, that would press a radical left agenda.”

Pence added that he cherishes “the progress that we have made toward a more perfect union for African Americans throughout our history.”

He said Black leaders have made clear to the Trump administration “they want law and order” and “peace in our streets.”

Associated Press