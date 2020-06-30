John Hickenlooper wins Colorado’s Democratic Senate primary

DENVER — Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper won the Democratic nomination Tuesday to face Republican Senator Cory Gardner in November, overcoming a series of stumbles and beating back a challenge from his left.
Hickenlooper’s defeat of Andrew Romanoff, a former Colorado House speaker, snaps the Democratic left’s surge that started earlier this month in a New York City race, where a Black middle school teacher declared victory over Representative Elliot Engel before the results of mail-in ballots were released.
In Kentucky, meanwhile, former Marine pilot Amy McGrath won the Democratic US Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a showdown with Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell. Voting in Kentucky ended June 23, but it took a week until McGrath could be declared the winner due to the race’s tight margins and a deluge of mail-in ballots. And in Oklahoma, Republicans picked US Senator Jim Inhofe as their state’s nominee.
Associated Press