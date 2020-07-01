Gun-toting restaurateur upsets 5-term Colorado congressman

DENVER — A pistol-packing restaurant owner who has expressed support for a far-right conspiracy theory upset five-term Representative Scott Tipton in Colorado’s primary elections.

Tipton, a Republican, became the fourth House member to lose renomination bids this year. Republican Representatives Steve King of Iowa and Denver Riggleman of Virginia, and Democrat Daniel Lipinski of Illinois have already been ousted.

Tipton lost Tuesday to Lauren Boebert, the owner of a gun-friendly restaurant in a town called Rifle. Boebert said in an interview that she was “very familiar” with the QAnon conspiracy theory, but she stopped short of saying she was a follower.