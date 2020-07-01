Trump vows to veto $740 billion defense bill if Confederate-named military bases are renamed

Shortly before midnight, the president echoed his previous pledge to ‘‘not even consider the renaming’’ of military bases as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, pushing back against a provision that would change the names of 10 bases named after Confederate generals as well as remove Confederate likenesses, symbols, and paraphernalia from defense facilities nationwide within three years.

WASHINGTON — President Trump reaffirmed late Tuesday that he would veto this year’s proposed $740 billion annual defense bill if an amendment is included that would require the Pentagon to change the names of bases named for Confederate military leaders, his strongest rebuke against the measure amid a national reckoning over systemic racism.

He voiced his frustration over the provision in a late-night tweet slamming Elizabeth Warren, the amendment’s sponsor whom the president regularly calls ‘‘Pocahontas’’ in jeering reference to her claims of Native American heritage.

‘‘I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!’’ Trump said.

The measure, which was approved last month in a voice vote by the Republican-led Senate Armed Services Committee, has become a flash point at a time when nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality continue in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

After a month that has seen statues of Confederate leaders and slave owners taken down to a mix of praise from those who call them racist and criticism from those who say they’re a part of the country’s history, the debate in the Senate this week has shifted attention toward the push to remove the names of the Confederate officials that are front and center on some of the nation’s most recognizable military bases.

Democrats and critics have been quick to challenge the president on the issue, and it was no different on Tuesday. Trump’s previous suggestion that he would veto the defense bill over the renaming of the military bases drew criticism earlier on Tuesday from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York. In a news conference, Schumer said the provision sponsored by Warren would remain, no matter what the president proclaimed.

‘‘I dare President Trump to veto the bill over Confederate base naming,’’ Schumer said to reporters. ‘‘It’s in the bill. It has bipartisan support. It will stay in the bill. I think the bottom line is what’s in the bill will stay in the bill.’’

Without Trump vetoing the entire defense bill, stripping the amendment from this year’s National Defense Authorization Act remains highly unlikely. Opponents of the base-renaming amendment are not expected to be anywhere close to the 60 votes needed to remove it from the bill.

‘‘There are definitely not 60 votes to remove that provision, which is already in the bill, and I don’t think there are 50,’’ Senator Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, tweeted early Wednesday.

Oklahoma Republican Senator James Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has suggested that a final vote on the chamber’s bill would take place before the Fourth of July holiday.

As The Washington Post reported, Republican support for the provision suggests it will survive any potential challenges on the Senate floor this week. There has been vocal opposition to the provision in the chamber, such as from Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley, who has proposed an amendment to strip the renaming requirement.

Inhofe has previously said that he hoped to change the language in Warren’s amendment so that the requirement to rename the bases would instead be a recommendation.

Yet even senior Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota, have distanced themselves from the president’s stance in recent weeks, the Post reported.