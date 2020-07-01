White House Dismisses Reports of Bounties, but Is Silent on Russia

Nor has the White House — amid the denials, qualifications, and accusations — publicly discussed what that intelligence could mean for Trump’s efforts to thaw relations with Russia and court President Vladimir Putin, despite Moscow’s continued aggression toward the United States and its allies.

The one thing Trump and his top officials have not done is address the substance of intelligence reports that Russia paid bounties to Taliban-affiliated fighters to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan or what they might do in response.

First President Trump denied knowing about it. Then he called it a possible “hoax.” Next, the White House attacked the news media. And now an unnamed intelligence official is to blame.

On Wednesday, Trump repeated his claim that he was “never briefed” about the intelligence, which his aides called unverified, but which many US intelligence officials deemed credible. Officials say it appeared in the president’s daily written intelligence briefing in late February. Writing on Twitter, Trump called stories about the bounties “a made up Fake News Media Hoax started to slander me & the Republican Party.”

His national security adviser, Robert C. O’Brien, said on Fox News that Trump’s CIA briefer, the person who delivers an in-person briefing to him every few days, had not brought it to his attention.

“The president was not briefed, because at the time of these allegations, they were uncorroborated,” O’Brien said. “And as a result, the president’s career CIA briefer decided not to brief him.”

The administration has not publicly acknowledged that the information was provided to Trump in his written briefing and has not responded to questions about whether they were saying he simply chose not to read it.

O’Brien did not name the CIA briefer but said she was “an outstanding officer.” He added, “I certainly support her decision.”

The person who usually handles that job is Beth Sanner, a CIA analyst with three decades of experience. Sanner is said to have a good relationship with Trump, but the White House has cited her briefings before when deflecting responsibility for a crisis.

In May, Trump conceded that he had been warned about the emerging coronavirus in a late January briefing but said he was told “it was not a big deal.” Intelligence officials have acknowledged that it was Sanner who provided that briefing and said that she underplayed the threat from the virus.

But in that case, there were many other warnings that Trump ignored from both government officials and health experts, as well as former officials speaking publicly and reports in the news media.

Former officials say that unlike his predecessors, Trump often does not read the President’s Daily Brief, the summary prepared by the intelligence agencies. And he registers only information relayed to him orally, a fact administration officials acknowledged in a briefing for lawmakers this week.

In his interview Wednesday, O’Brien repeated White House assertions that intelligence officials lacked “consensus” about the bounties, which was based on intelligence that included intercepted electronic data showing large financial transfers from Russia’s military intelligence agency to a Taliban-linked account.