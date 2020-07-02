Officials at odds over report on Hurricane Dorian

The memo by Peggy Gustafson was posted to the Office of the Inspector General’s website in what marks a rare public airing in a dispute between an agency inspector general and a Cabinet secretary. The focus of the impasse, Gustafson writes, is the department’s assertion of a broad claim of privilege that would exclude publication of certain material in the report, which began 10 months ago.

WASHINGTON — The inspector general for the Commerce Department sent a memo to Secretary Wilbur Ross on Wednesday evening expressing ‘‘deep concern’’ that the department is infringing on the office’s independence by preventing the release of a final report on the investigation of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration statement about Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

The secretary’s office, the letter from Gustafson states, is asserting ‘‘amorphous and generalized privileges’’ over the contents of the final report, thereby preventing the OIG from releasing it. The main conclusions of the report are already publicly known as Gustafson, an appointee of President Barack Obama, posted a summary of the findings, dated June 26, late Monday night.

The summary said the full report was expected to be released on Monday.

That summary document includes redactions it says the Commerce Department requested, ‘‘while the Department and its stakeholders complete a pending privilege review’’ of the full report.

The summary faults the department’s handling of an unsigned Sept. 6, 2019, statement from NOAA backing President Trump’s erroneous statements that Hurricane Dorian posed a major threat to Alabama — including his infamous modification of a hurricane forecast map, an incident dubbed ‘‘Sharpiegate.’’ Then the NOAA statement criticized its own National Weather Service office in Birmingham for issuing a tweet to calm public concern after a tweet from the president on Sept 1.

The summary concluded that the Commerce Department ran a ‘‘flawed process’’ that did not sufficiently engage NOAA and went against the interests of the agency and the National Weather Service, which it oversees. By issuing the Sept. 6 statement, ‘‘the Department failed to account for the public safety intent of the NWS Birmingham tweet,’’ the summary said. The statement’s release provoked an uproar among NOAA’s scientists and its constituents, who said backing the president’s flawed claim rather than its own scientists harmed the agency’s credibility.

Separately, an independent NOAA report found that the agency’s issuance of the statement violated its scientific integrity policy.

The agency’s credibility is especially important now at the heart of what forecasters expect to be an unusually active hurricane season. This hurricane season will pose unprecedented challenges for storm preparations and response, given the intensifying coronavirus outbreak in storm-prone states such as Florida and Texas.

The Comment Department’s official response to the OIG memo, which alleged obstruction, said it ‘‘is not preventing the Office of the Inspector General from releasing the report in whatever form the Office Inspector General deems appropriate.’’

The response, obtained by the Post on Thursday, is signed by Sean Brebbia, the Commerce Department’s acting deputy general counsel, and John Luce, NOAA’s general counsel. It states the OIG memo ‘‘contains overly broad assertion of IG independence and authority’’ which the department disagrees with. The response claims Secretary Ross and deputy secretary Karen Dunn Kelley are ‘‘naturally recused’’ from involvement in the department’s response.

In a statement from committee Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Tex.), the House Science Committee, which is also investigating ‘‘Sharpiegate,’’ called the OIG’s obstruction allegations ‘‘disturbing’’

Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said: ‘‘This situation has gone from bad to worse. Secretary Ross must immediately cease this campaign to keep the public in the dark. The Inspector General is doing their job and the public deserves to see the report. Release the report now, Mr. Secretary.’’

The memo released Wednesday from the OIG makes clear the office’s responsibility is to conduct ‘‘independent and objective’’ investigations of the department. It asserts that the department must ‘‘fully cooperate’’ and ‘‘make every effort to assist’’ the OIG, according to the Inspector General Act of 1978.

But, for this investigation, it claims that ‘‘full cooperation and assistance is absent.’’

The memo alleges that the Commerce Department was given the opportunity to identify privileged information in the report, which could potentially be redacted before release to the public. But it states that the department is trying to block the report’s release on account of privileged information that it never identified, for reasons that have not been made clear.

‘‘The final publication of our evaluation has been delayed, thwarted, and effectively [stopped] by the Department’s refusal to identify specific areas of privilege,’’ the memo states.