Supreme Court will hear arguments over Mueller’s secret evidence, a delay for House Democrats investigating Trump

The decision to hear the case next fall means the House Judiciary Committee cannot have access to the material before the election. A lower court ruled this spring that the committee was entitled to see the previously withheld material from Mueller’s probe, which also investigated whether President Trump obstructed the special counsel’s work.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a significant blow to House Democrats’ efforts to have access to secret grand jury material from Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, saying it would decide next term whether Congress is authorized to see the material.

It is unlikely there could be a Supreme Court decision even before the end of the current congressional term in January.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco had told the Supreme Court it should decide for itself the ‘‘significant separation of powers’’ issues raised in the case. Despite the decision of the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Congress has no need for the information, Francisco wrote in a brief to the court.

‘‘The House already has impeached the president, the Senate already has acquitted him, and neither [the committee] nor the House has provided any indication that a second impeachment is imminent,’’ Francisco wrote.

Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, a N.Y. Democrat, said he was disappointed by the court’s decision to review the lower court, adding that Attorney General William Barr had reversed longstanding Department of Justice practice in opposing the release of the material.

‘‘Unfortunately, President Trump and Attorney General Barr are continuing to try to run out the clock on any and all accountability,’’ Nadler said in the statement. ‘‘While I am confident their legal arguments will fail, it is now all the more important for the American people to hold the president accountable at the ballot box in November.’’

House General Counsel Douglas Letter had told the court that the withheld material ‘‘remains central to the committee’s ongoing investigation into the president’s conduct,’’ adding that the committee’s probe ‘‘did not cease with the conclusion of the impeachment trial.’’

The House went to court last July, before the formal start of its impeachment proceedings involving the president’s alleged effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, now the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge Trump in November.

Mueller’s report found insufficient evidence to conclude that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia, and Mueller neither exonerated nor accused Trump of obstructing justice.

The Justice Department released a redacted version of Mueller’s report and said it would provide congressional leaders with the full report minus the grand jury materials. It said Barr lacked discretion to release that information.

The secret sections of the special counsel’s report the House wants to access are separate from the material the Justice Department recently released detailing some of the evidence aired at the trial of Trump associate Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress.

In its 2-to-1 opinion, the D.C. Circuit said the House was legally engaged in the kind of judicial process that exempts Congress from secrecy rules typically shielding grand jury materials.