Complaint says missing Texas soldier was killed at Fort Hood

The document, prepared in conjunction with the Army Criminal Investigative Command and the FBI, says the civilian helped the other soldier get rid of evidence after he bludgeoned Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood in Central Texas and later dismembered and dumped the body.

A criminal complaint released Thursday by the US attorney’s office for the Western District of Texas charges a civilian with helping hide the body of 20-year-old solider Vanessa Guillen.

A USTIN, Texas — Federal and military investigators say a soldier missing since April was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier stationed at the same Texas base. The revelation followed demands for the Army to release details about its investigation of the disappearance.

Human remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood, in the search for Guillen. Her family said through attorney Natalie Khawam that they believe evidence shows the remains are Guillen, but authorities said they are still awaiting positive identification.

The Army said Wednesday that the soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance had killed himself.

At a news conference Thursday, the Army identified the soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance as Aaron David Robinson.

The criminal complaint released later Thursday said the civilian arrested in the Guillen case is Cecily Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, Texas, near Fort Hood.

Khawam said the US Army Criminal Investigations Division told her Robinson cleaned up the area where Guillen was killed, placed her body in a container, and wheeled her out to his car. After driving to pick up Aguilar, Khawam said, the pair drove to a nearby river and tried to burn Guillen’s body, but later chopped it up with a machete. Then, they put cement on the body and buried the remains.

The family had said they believe Guillen was sexually harassed by Robinons and is calling for a congressional investigation, Khawam said Wednesday.

Army investigators said Thursday that they had no credible evidence that Vanessa Guillen had been sexually harassed or assaulted.