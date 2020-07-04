Southern neighborhoods have been named ‘plantations’ for decades. That could be changing.

“It is shameful and hypocritical for you to say that you believe in black lives mattering,” Touré told the crowd. This wasn’t a new argument. Touré has been criticizing plantation neighborhoods since the 1990s.

In June, some thousand people gathered for a justice rally in Hilton Head, a South Carolina vacation mecca known for its resorts and golf courses. The event included condemnations of police brutality and calls for whites to join the Black Lives Matter movement. One of the speakers, historian Amir Jamal Touré, also chided people who live in neighborhoods with the word “plantation” in their names — communities such as Wexford Plantation and Palmetto Hall Plantation.

But he wasn’t expecting the response that followed. An editorial in the next day’s Hilton Head Island Packet newspaper agreed that citizens should “scrub ‘plantation’ from our communities, once and for all.” Over the next week, 5,000 people signed an online petition demanding an end to plantation developments in South Carolina’s Beaufort County.

In recent years, even as activists have decried Confederate monuments and flags, developers have continued using “plantation’’ in neighborhood names to evoke elegance. But now plantation place names and the word itself are under scrutiny.

Rhode Island’s governor recently signed an order changing the state’s name from “The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations’’ to ‘‘Rhode Island” on state websites and documents. In Boise, Idaho, the owners of Plantation Country Club say they’ll change its name to reflect their vision of a club that’s welcoming to all. Sienna Plantation, a massive planned community outside Houston, recently shortened its name to Sienna, removing ‘‘language that could be hurtful to others,” according to its website.

And in Hilton Head, white residents in several affluent gated communities have launched efforts to excise the word “plantation” from their names. “It’s a pretend, benign interpretation of a word that’s horrible,” says Pat Dowey, a Hilton Head Plantation resident who’s helping lead a push to rename her neighborhood. Dowey has disliked the plantation name ever since moving from Kansas City 10 years ago, but she says it was George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, followed by speakers at Hilton Head’s justice rally, that finally prompted her to act.

Plantation communities exist in much of America, though they’re most common in the South. There’s Providence Plantation in Charlotte, Cane Bay Plantation in Charleston, Plantation Springs in Knoxville. Louisville’s Plantation neighborhood includes a Rhett Butler Drive. Some are built on former plantation land, but developers often choose the name for what they see as its pleasant associations.

In Hilton Head and other vacation spots along the southern Atlantic coast, the word has also become a synonym for a large residential development. Doug Terhune, owner of Carolina Plantations Real Estate on North Carolina’s coast, says a plantation is simply a planned development laden with amenities. “People here in the South don’t consider any plantation linked in any form or fashion to slavery,” he said.

During a tour of St. James Plantation in North Carolina, he gestured toward a doubles tennis match. ‘‘That right there is life in a plantation,” he said.

The trope of the romantic, genteel Southern plantation runs deep in American history. It was first hatched in popular 19th-century novels that “sanitized the racial violence inherent in slavery, making it appear as though it was a benign institution,” says UNC Charlotte historian Karen Cox, author of “Dreaming of Dixie: How the South Was Created in American Popular Culture.” Northerners also promoted this image through songs and movies, notably “Gone with the Wind.”

In the 1950s, as the post-World War II housing market boomed, a developer named Charles Fraser launched what became the grandfather of planned resort communities — Hilton Head’s 5,200-acre Sea Pines Plantation. For northern visitors, the name conjured Southern elegance and charm.

But long before Hilton Head’s resorts arrived, the island had been home to cotton, indigo, and rice plantations that relied on slave labor. The enslaved Black people who worked these plantations made up most of the island’s residents. These people, of African descent, developed a culture known as Gullah Geechee, rich in African traditions. Descendants, such as Emory Campbell, live in the area today.

Campbell, a 78-year-old community leader, was a teenager when Fraser began building Sea Pines. It was followed by Port Royal Plantation, Palmetto Hall Plantation, “and on and on and on,” Campbell says. Black residents “resented that term because we knew what plantation meant historically.”

In recent years, some places, including Sea Pines, have dropped the word from their names. Yet it’s still used widely. And while Port Royal dropped the word from its legal documents, “plantation’’ remains part of the legal name, says Risa Sreden Prince, a board member working to change it. After she attended Hilton Head’s justice rally, she decided to act. ‘‘While changing a word isn’t going to fix behavior, it certainly will move us closer to understanding each other and demonstrating respect for our neighbors,’’ she said.