Birth control, Trump’s taxes top Supreme Court’s agenda

The final rulings could rewrite the narrative of a Supreme Court term that so far hasn’t produced the clear conservative shift some envisioned after two Trump nominees joined the court.

The justices will tackle their remaining cases starting Monday, when they issue opinions in July for the first time since 1996. The cases were heard in a May session held by telephone because of the coronavirus outbreak. The justices could finish their work later in the week.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is poised to cap a term like no other with potentially blockbuster decisions covering birth control, religious rights, and President Trump’s efforts to keep his financial records private.

Here are the top cases the court still must resolve:

■ House Democrats and a New York prosecutor are separately trying to get Trump’s accounting firm to turn over his financial records, material that could include the tax returns he has long refused to release. The House committees are also subpoenaing the president’s banks.

Trump says lawmakers are trying to engage in law enforcement, which his legal team argues is beyond Congress’s constitutional powers, particularly when it involves the president’s private affairs. And Trump contends presidents should have immunity from state criminal investigations while in office.

House Democrats say they are pursuing legitimate legislative goals, including updating federal ethics and money-laundering laws.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. says Trump is trying to put the president above the law. He’s investigating whether the Trump Organization falsified business records to disguise hush payments to two women who said they had sex with Trump before he took office.

The House case could have the most tangible political impact. If the court upholds any of four subpoenas, Democrats would get a trove of financial records involving Trump, his family, and his business — and could make those documents public before the election.

Both cases also could have long-term ramifications, potentially giving presidents sweeping new protection from investigations, at least while they are in the White House.

■ The Trump administration is seeking to give employers and universities a broad right to claim a religious or moral exemption from the Obamacare requirement that they offer free birth control through their health care plans. The opt-out would expand a narrower religious exemption offered by President Obama’s administration as part of the Affordable Care Act.

A high court blessing for Trump’s opt-out could mean that tens of thousands of woman would lose access to free contraceptives.

As in many of the court’s cases, Chief Justice John Roberts may wield the pivotal vote. During arguments in May, he said the Trump exemption ‘‘reaches far beyond’’ the Little Sisters’ concerns. ‘‘In other words, not everybody who seeks the protection from coverage has those same objections,’’ he said.

■ The pending issue that could most directly affect the November election involves so-called faithless electors, people who cast their votes for president in the Electoral College for someone other than the winner of their state’s popular vote.

At issue in cases from Washington and Colorado is whether states can penalize, or remove, a faithless elector. The Supreme Court ruled in 1952 that states could require electors to support their party’s nominee, but the justices have never said whether states can take enforcement steps.

■ A sleeper case could wipe out the 1991 federal ban on robocalls to mobile phones. The law is being challenged on free speech grounds by Democratic Party officials in Oregon and Washington and a trade group that represents political consultants. A lower court tossed out an exception in the law for calls made to collect debt owed to the federal government. But that ruling had the effect of expanding the ban, and the challengers are looking to invalidate the entire law. before the election so they can ramp up their activities.

■ And the Supreme Court could rule that much of eastern Oklahoma is still American Indian territory — and cast doubt on the state’s authority to prosecute crime and enforce regulations there.

A convicted child molester is arguing that Oklahoma lacked authority to prosecute him because he’s a Native American whose alleged crime took place within the boundaries of the Creek Nation reservation.

The core issue is whether Congress took the necessary steps to ‘‘disestablish’’ the Creek reservation in preparation for Oklahoma becoming a state in 1907.