2 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at South Carolina nightclub

A shooting at a nightclub in Greenville, S.C., early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded, authorities said.

Some of those hurt were critically injured, though it was not clear how many, said Lieutenant Jimmy Bolt, a spokesperson for the Greenville County sheriff’s office.

A sheriff’s deputy spotted people “running and ducking” outside the club, the Lavish Lounge, around 2 a.m. while headed to an unrelated call, Bolt said. About 200 people were in the club at the time of the shooting, he said.