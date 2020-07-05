2 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at South Carolina nightclub

A shooting at a nightclub in Greenville, S.C., early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded, authorities said.
Some of those hurt were critically injured, though it was not clear how many, said Lieutenant Jimmy Bolt, a spokesperson for the Greenville County sheriff’s office.
A sheriff’s deputy spotted people “running and ducking” outside the club, the Lavish Lounge, around 2 a.m. while headed to an unrelated call, Bolt said. About 200 people were in the club at the time of the shooting, he said.
The deputy called for backup and authorities entered the club to find several gunshot victims. It was unclear whether shots were still being fired as authorities entered the building, the lieutenant said.
The nightclub had advertised on its Instagram account a Saturday night concert featuring a rapper, Foogiano.
The rapper and representatives for the Lavish Lounge were not immediately available for comment Sunday morning.
Those killed were identified as Clarence S. Johnson, 56, of Duncan, S.C., and Mykala Bell, 23, of Greenville. Both died of gunshot wounds.
