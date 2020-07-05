US holiday fuels worries about skyrocketing virus cases

The United States has the most infections and virus-related deaths in the world, with 2.8 million cases and nearly 130,000 dead. Worldwide, nearly 11.3 million people have been infected and over 531,000 have died, with outbreaks surging in India, South Africa, Pakistan, Brazil, and several other Latin American countries.

Johns Hopkins on Sunday counted 45,300 new infections reported Saturday after three days in which the daily count reached as high as 54,500. The lower figure does not mean the situation is improving; it could be due to reduced reporting on a national holiday.

BALTIMORE — The United States dipped below 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, a Johns Hopkins University tally shows, but specialists fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will be like rocket fuel for the surging coronavirus outbreak.

The authorities were reporting fewer than 20,000 new infections a day as recently as June 15. On Saturday, Florida and Texas reported more record daily increases in confirmed cases and virus-related deaths have begun to rise.

Associated Press

Head of FDA rejects Trump’s ‘harmless’ virus claim

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration’s commissioner is declining to back up President Trump’s assertion that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are harmless.

Dr. Stephen Hahn told CNN and ABC he’s “not going to get into who is right and who is wrong,” but that government data clearly show “this is a serious problem.” He said “any case is tragic” and that to stem the surge of cases people should practice social distancing and wear masks.

Trump said the United States was testing too much and falsely asserted that “by so doing, we show cases, 99 percent of which are totally harmless.”

The World Health Organization has said about 20 percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 progress to severe disease, including pneumonia and respiratory failure. Those with mild or no symptoms can spread the virus to others.

Mayor Steve Adler of Austin, Texas, where COVID-19 cases are surging, called Trump’s remarks “dangerous” and “wrong.” He urged people to listen to local officials for public safety guidance rather than the “ambiguous message coming out of Washington.”

Associated Press

Texas, Fla., and Ariz. say early reopenings fueled surge

WASHINGTON — Officials in states with surging coronavirus cases issued dire warnings Sunday, blaming outbreaks on early reopenings and saying the virus was rapidly outpacing containment efforts.

‘‘We don’t have room to experiment, we don’t have room for incrementalism when we’re seeing these kinds of numbers,’’ said Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat who is the top elected official in Harris County, which encompasses the Houston metro area.

‘‘Nor should we wait for all the hospital beds to fill and all these people to die before we take drastic action.’’

The country’s seven-day average of new deaths fell to 486, down from 562 a week prior, but health specialists cautioned that new infections would soon drive the number back up.

New coronavirus cases in Florida on Sunday exceeded 10,000 for the third time in the past week, after the state posted a record high of 11,458 the previous day. The new infections pushed the state’s total caseload past 200,000, a mark passed by two other states, New York and California.

Washington Post

Arkansas governor: Rally attendees must wear masks

WASHINGTON — Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said if President Trump were to hold a campaign rally in his Trump-friendly state, people would need to wear masks. He said he’d expect people to follow his state’s health guidelines by practicing social distancing or wearing masks if unable to do so.

He said he understands the value of Fourth of July celebrations such as at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota and that there is some “virus fatigue,” but people should have been wearing face coverings to “set an example.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said he’d like to see a national strategy on the coronavirus, including a mask requirement. He said his state is seeing “small spikes in reinfection” from residents coming back from Florida, South Carolina, and other virus hot spots.

Associated Press

GOP official uses Holocaust image in anti-mask cartoon

NEW YORK — The governor of Kansas called on a Republican county chairman to remove a cartoon from his newspaper’s Facebook page that invokes the Holocaust to criticize her order requiring Kansans to wear masks. The cartoon, on the Facebook page of The Anderson County Review, shows the Democratic governor, Laura Kelly, wearing a mask emblazoned with the Star of David against a backdrop of people being loaded onto a cattle car.

“Lockdown Laura says: Put on your mask . . . and step onto the cattle car,” reads a caption on the cartoon.

The Review is owned by Dane Hicks, chairman of the Anderson County Republican Party. He defended the cartoon, which he said he had made himself and planned to publish in the newspaper Tuesday.

“Political editorial cartoons are gross over-caricatures designed to provoke debate and response — that’s why newspapers publish them — fodder for the marketplace of ideas,” he wrote in an e-mail.

“The topic here is the governmental overreach which has been the hallmark of Governor Kelly’s administration.”

He scoffed at the idea of an apology.

“Apologies: To whom exactly?” he wrote. “The critics on the Facebook page? Facebook is a cesspool and I only participate to develop readership.” He added that he “intended no slight” to Jews or Holocaust survivors.

“Mr. Hicks’ decision to publish anti-Semitic imagery is deeply offensive and he should remove it immediately,” Kelly said in a statement.

The Kansas Democratic Party also denounced the cartoon.

New York Times