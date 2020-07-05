Seattle protester dies after being struck by car

Both had livestreamed the protest before they were injured, The Seattle Times reported.

Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle died Saturday night at Harborview Medical Center, said a UW Medicine spokeswoman. The other injured protester, Diaz Love, 32, of Portland, Ore., was hospitalized in serious condition, the spokeswoman said.

One of two people who were seriously injured over the weekend when a car drove into a protest on a closed section of Interstate 5 in Seattle has died, authorities said Sunday.

During the early hours of Saturday, a small group of protesters gathered on a section of Interstate 5 that had been blocked off by authorities, said Trooper Chase Van Cleave of the Washington State Patrol. It was one of many protests that have been organized in Seattle and across the country since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

The protesters had been on the highway for a little over an hour when a white car drove southbound through a blockade and toward the protesters at a “high rate of speed,” striking both victims, Van Cleave said. The driver continued southbound for more than a mile before coming to a stop, he added.

Van Cleave identified the driver as Dawit Kelete, 27. Kelete, who The Seattle Times reported is from Seattle, was booked into the King County jail Saturday morning on a charge of vehicular assault, according to jail records.

New York Times

Oregon protesters clash with police, throw fireworks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Twenty-one people were arrested or detained in Portland early Sunday after throwing fireworks and mortars as they clashed with police during the latest rally decrying police brutality.

Police used tear gas and crowd-control munitions to stymie protesters who they say broke windows at a federal courthouse and nearby businesses in a protest that lasted until 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Portland police.

The 13 people arrested by Portland police ranged in age from 23 to 35 and were booked on charges including rioting, disorderly conduct, and attempted assault on an officer, police said in the release. One man faces charges of pointing a laser at an officer.

Eight more people were detained by officers with the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Services. Those people are facing possible charges of damage to government property, assault on officers, and interfering with officers, the agency said in a news release.

Police declared the scene a “riot” and called the protesters’ behavior “unacceptable.” Several officers were injured when fireworks and mortars exploded near them, police said.

Protesters in this liberal, predominantly white city had stayed mostly peaceful for some five weeks as they joined with thousands of others around the country decrying police brutality. But recent violence by smaller groups is dividing the movement.

Associated Press

Columbus statue in Md. toppled, thrown into harbor

Protesters pulled a Christopher Columbus statue off its pedestal in Baltimore’s Little Italy neighborhood and threw it into the nearby Inner Harbor on Saturday night, according to videos posted on social media.

Armed with ropes and a crowd numbering more than a hundred, protesters yanked down the Carrara marble statue, then rolled the broken chunks of stone down an embankment and into the water, footage shows. The pieces sent cascades of water skyward before sinking beneath the surface.

The group Baltimore Bloc, which had advocated for the statue to come down, tweeted footage of the crowd heaving a chunk of the statue into the harbor, adding: ‘‘Columbus just got deported.’’

The statue, erected 36 years ago in a ceremony that included President Reagan, stood more than 14 feet high on a six-sided marble base with an inscription that read, ‘‘Christopher Columbus Discoverer of America October 12 1492.’’

For years, city leaders and activists had clashed with Italian American heritage groups in Baltimore over whether to leave the Columbus statue standing in the heart of a neighborhood built by immigrants. Critics wanted it removed because of what they see as Columbus’s association with the genocide of Native Americans.

Washington Post

Historians question Trump’s ‘heroes,’ plan for monument

Among the combative and unusual way President Trump chose to celebrate Independence Day, some historians were particularly puzzled Saturday by his announcement for a new monument called the ‘‘National Garden of American Heroes’’ populated by a grab bag of historical figures chosen by his administration.

The garden, Trump explained in a Friday night speech at Mount Rushmore, was part of his response to the movement to remove Confederate statues and racially charged iconography across the country.

Trump said he plans to build ‘‘a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live.’’ Among the statues to be erected in the garden — spelled out in an executive order — are evangelical leader Billy Graham, 19th-century politician Henry Clay, frontiersman Davy Crockett, first lady Dolley Madison, and conservative Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia.

‘‘The choices vary from odd to probably inappropriate to provocative,’’ said James Grossman, executive director of the American Historical Association.

‘‘It’s just so random. It’s like they threw a bunch of stuff on the wall and just went with whatever stuck,’’ said Karen Cox, a history professor at University of North Carolina at Charlotte, after struggling for several minutes to describe the order outlining the proposed monument. ‘‘Nothing about this suggests it’s thoughtful.’’

Washington Post

Facebook groups pivot to target Black Lives Matter

CHICAGO — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders has become a hub of misinformation and conspiracy theories that have pivoted to a variety of new targets. Their latest: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests of racial injustice.

These groups, which now boast a collective audience of more than 1 million members, are still thriving after most states started lifting virus restrictions.

And many have expanded their focus.

One group transformed itself last month from “Reopen California” to “California Patriots Pro Law & Order,” with recent posts mocking Black Lives Matter or changing the slogan to “White Lives Matter.’’

Members have used profane slurs to refer to Black people and protesters, calling them “animals,” “racist,” and “thugs,” a direct violation of Facebook’s hate speech standards.

Others have become gathering grounds for promoting conspiracy theories about the protests, suggesting protesters were paid to go to demonstrations and that even the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police, was staged.

An Associated Press review of the most recent posts in 40 of these Facebook groups, most of which were launched by conservative groups or pro-gun activists, found the conversations largely shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over the killing of Black men and women after the death of Floyd.

Facebook said it is aware of the refocused groups, and is using technology, as well as relying on users, to identify problematic posts. The company has vowed in the past to look for material that violates its rules in private groups as well as in public places on its site. But the platform has not always been able to deliver on that promise.

Associated Press