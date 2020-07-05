With Beijing’s military nearby, US sends 2 aircraft carriers to South China Sea

WASHINGTON — Two US aircraft carriers sailed to the South China Sea on Saturday for what Navy officials described as a freedom-of-navigation operation while China’s military conducts exercises nearby.
The carriers — the Ronald Reagan and the Nimitz — deployed “in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to a statement by the Navy’s 7th Fleet. It said the ships, accompanied by warships and aircraft, were conducting exercises to improve air defense and long-range missile strikes in “a rapidly evolving area of operations.”
Beijing has staked claim to much of the South China Sea, a strategic waterway through which one-third of global shipping flows, over the objections of other regional powers and an international tribunal that has rejected China’s assertions.
The deployment of a US aircraft carrier and its strike force is often used as a signal to deter foes. Deploying two at once is recognized as a significant show of force; in 2016, then-Defense Secretary Ashton Carter toured two aircraft carriers that were cruising through the South China Sea as a reminder to Beijing of the United States’ commitment to allies in the region.
A Navy official described the mission as a routine operation, downplaying the specter of a deliberate show of force to the Chinese military as it conducted its own military exercises in the sea.
Lieutenant James Adams, a US Pacific Fleet spokesman, said the operation “is not in response to any political or world events.”
New York Times