Dakota Access Pipeline to shut down pending review, federal judge rules

The Dakota Access Pipeline, an oil route from North Dakota to Illinois that has inspired intense protests and legal battles, must shut down pending an environmental review and be emptied of oil by Aug. 5, a district court ruled Monday.

The decision, which could be subject to appeal, is a victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other Native American and environmental groups who have fought the project for years, and a significant defeat for President Trump, who has sought to keep the Dakota Access Pipeline alive.

The ruling, by Judge James E. Boasberg of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, is the latest twist in a long-running legal battle. It vacates a federal permit that had allowed the pipeline to operate while the Army Corps of Engineers, which had granted the permits for the pipeline, conducted an extensive environmental impact review.