Sheriff: At least 8 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — At least eight people, including three children, were killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic lake in northern Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

One of the aircraft was a float plane operated by

Brooks Seaplanes of Coeur d’Alene, which operates scenic flights.

That plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot, the sheriff’s office said.