Sheriff: At least 8 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — At least eight people, including three children, were killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic lake in northern Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
One of the aircraft was a float plane operated by
Brooks Seaplanes of Coeur d’Alene, which operates scenic flights.
That plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot, the sheriff’s office said.
The second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying at least two people.
A sheriff’s dive team located the wreckage in about 125 feet of water, and the bodies of three victims have been recovered so far, the sheriff’s office said.
The planes collided in the air near Powderhorn Bay at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and plunged into the water.
associated press