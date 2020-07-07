Alexander among five Republican senators to skip GOP convention next month in Florida

An aide for a fourth GOP lawmaker, Senator Susan Collins of Maine, said she does not plan to travel to Jacksonville either. But the aide noted that this is not a change in plans: Collins has never attended national conventions in years when she is up for election.

Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who spoke out last month against Trump’s handling of the racial injustice protests and against his moral leadership, and Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, joined Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee in making other plans in late August.

WASHINGTON — Four Republican senators said Tuesday that they will not attend next month’s Republican National Convention, where the party will renominate President Trump, citing the demands of their own campaigns or simply deciding to skip the gathering in Jacksonville, Fla.

Advertisement

On Monday, Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa said he would not attend, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic as Florida is seeing a surge in cases.

In a statement, an Alexander spokesman said that despite being the honorary chairman of the Tennessee delegation to the convention, the senator, who is retiring early next year, will not attend ‘‘because he believes the delegate spots should be reserved for those who have not had that privilege before as he has had.’’

Alexander’s office did not immediately respond to a question about whether the coronavirus was a factor in his decision.

Both Grassley, 86, and Alexander, 80, are among the oldest GOP senators. The virus has taken a disproportionate toll on elderly Americans.

Meanwhile, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, whose title makes him an honorary cochairman of the convention, does plan to attend the gathering, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Karina Petersen, a spokeswoman for Murkowski, said the senator, who often spends August in Alaska, ‘‘does not plan to attend the convention at this time.’’

Advertisement

Romney skipped the 2016 convention in Cleveland, and his spokeswoman, Liz Johnson, said Tuesday that he does not plan to attend this year’s gathering.

Alexander announced in late 2018 that he would not seek reelection this year. At the time, the senator said he had concluded that his three Senate terms and two as Tennessee governor were enough.

The Republican convention was originally slated for Charlotte. But after failing to receive assurances from North Carolina’s Democratic governor about being allowed to proceed with its plans for the large event, the Republican National Committee announced that it was moving many of the major convention events, including Trump’s acceptance speech, to Jacksonville.

Washington Post

States sue US department over school virus relief funds

SAN FRANCISCO — The US Department of Education is attempting to take pandemic relief funds away from K-12 public schools and divert the money to private schools, California and four other Democratic-led states argued in a lawsuit filed Tuesday against the Trump administration.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the lawsuit, which was joined by Maine, New Mexico, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia. The suit also names Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as a defendant.

Becerra said the department unlawfully interpreted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which established guidelines to distribute $13.2 billion in aid to schools nationwide using Title I funds earmarked for students from low-income families.

The department’s interpretation will instead allow school districts to get funds based on their total student population, leading tens of millions of dollars to be diverted from public schools in the poorest districts to private institutions with tuition similar to that charged by private colleges, the lawsuit says.

Advertisement

“Today’s announcement is about stopping the Trump administration’s latest effort to steal from working families to give it to the very privileged,’’ Becerra said.

Department of Education press secretary Angela Morabito said that while the department does not comment on pending litigation, “the secretary has said many times, this pandemic affected all students, and the CARES Act requires that funding should be used to help all students.”

On a call Monday with Vice President Mike Pence and the nation’s governors, DeVos said governors have not taken advantage of the funding and so far only $195 million has been used.

Associated Press

CDC voting safety guidelines endorse mail, early balloting

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that voters consider alternatives to casting their ballots in person during upcoming elections, as states expand absentee and early voting options for November amid fears of spreading the coronavirus.

The guidance was issued with little fanfare on June 22 and suggested that state and local election officials take steps to minimize crowds at voting locations, including offering ‘‘alternative voting methods.’’ President Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that one popular alternative — mail-in ballots — promotes widespread voter fraud.

Voters who want to cast ballots in person should consider showing up at off-peak times, bringing their own black ink pens or touch-screen pens for voting machines, and washing their hands before entering and after leaving the polling location, the guidance said. Workers and voters alike, it said, should wear face coverings.

Advertisement

The guidance is now being circulated by the Election Assistance Commission, an independent federal agency, and congressional leaders. Senate Democrats on Tuesday drew attention to the guidelines, noting that they had been requesting such a resource since May.

Washington Post

Democrat raises nearly $14m to unseat Graham

Democratic challengers in several key Senate races collected enormous hauls in the second quarter of the year, the latest sign of the party’s increasing strength as it tries to take control of the chamber in November’s elections.

Jaime Harrison, a Democrat who is trying to unseat Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, raised more than $13.9 million in the quarter, his campaign announced Tuesday. That total was almost double what Harrison raised in the first quarter of the year, when he outraised Graham.

Graham and several other Republicans in important races have not yet revealed their fund-raising for the full second quarter, which went from April through June.

Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate, but their path to preserving that majority has looked increasingly shaky.

New York Times