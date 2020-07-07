Black Lives Matter may be the largest movement in US history

That would make the recent protests the largest movement in US history, say scholars and crowd-counting experts.

Four recent polls — including one from Civis Analytics, a data science firm that works with businesses and Democratic campaigns — suggest that 15 million to 26 million people have participated in demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and others in recent weeks.

The Black Lives Matter protests peaked June 6, when half a million people turned out in nearly 550 places across the United States. That was a single day in more than a month of protests that still continue.

While it’s possible that more people said they protested than actually did, even if only half told the truth, the surveys suggest more than 7 million people demonstrated.

Advertisement

The Women’s March of 2017 turned out 3 million to 5 million people on a single day, but it was a highly organized event. Collectively, the Black Lives Matter protests, more organic in nature, appear to have far surpassed those numbers.

New York Times

Lawmaker suggests coverup as police audio goes missing

WASHINGTON — Audio of the forceful push led by US Park Police to sweep protesters out of Lafayette Square June 1, moments before President Trump’s visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church, was not recorded by the Park Police radio communications system, the agency said Tuesday.

The sudden march into the group of protesters, by members of the Park Police, Secret Service, D.C. National Guard, and Arlington County, Va., police, is under investigation by Congress and the inspectors general of the Interior and Justice departments and is the subject of lawsuits. The sweep caused an uproar because police used smoke and chemical irritants, plus officers on horseback, to clear out protesters well before a 7 p.m. curfew, with advance announcements many said they did not hear.

Democratic Representative Raúl Grijalva of Arizona said ‘‘Trump administration officials ordered the attack on clergy, nonviolent protesters, and working members of the press. For the official audio record of that day to now turn up missing has every appearance of a coverup.’’

Advertisement

Washington Post

FBI probes reported assault on Black man as hate crime

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is investigating as a hate crime the assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake, the victim’s attorney said Tuesday.

Vauhxx Booker, a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, said the men pinned him against a tree and shouted racial slurs, and one threatened to “get a noose” at Monroe Lake over the Fourth of July weekend. Much of the assault was captured on cellphone video by Booker’s acquaintances.

Katherine Liell, his attorney, said the FBI is questioning witnesses and charging decisions could be made soon. The FBI declined to comment.

Liell said officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources “did not move rapidly enough’’ in response to reports of the attack. She said their failure to make arrests warrants investigation.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton said police continue to search for two people accused of knocking a woman unconscious and dragging a man with their car at a protest over the assault on Booker.

Police said the confrontation happened near the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington Monday evening.

Associated Press

Protesters in Oregon facing US charges, including assault

PORTLAND, Ore. — The US attorney in Oregon announced federal charges against seven protesters accused in court papers of defacing a federal courthouse and assaulting federal officers during protests in Portland against racial injustice and police brutality.

Advertisement

The protesters are charged with offenses ranging from disorderly conduct to destruction of federal property and assaulting a federal officer and were released pending trial after a brief court hearing Monday.

The protester facing the most charges, 19-year-old Rowan Olsen, has pleaded not guilty. His federal public defender, Susan Russell, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Protesters in Portland have demonstrated for 40 consecutive nights since the death of George Floyd and are increasingly focusing their actions on federal properties in the city’s downtown core, including the Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

Associated Press

Faculty vote to strip Lee’s name from Va. university

WASHINGTON — When Confederate General Robert E. Lee died in 1870, the faculty of Washington College called for its name to be changed to reflect the contributions Lee made as president. Trustees agreed and renamed it Washington and Lee University.

On Monday, the faculty again asked trustees of the prestigious Virginia university to change its name; 79 percent favored a resolution that said:

‘‘The Faculty of Washington and Lee calls for the removal of Robert E. Lee from the name of the University.’’

In 1870, ‘‘Lee was a symbol of who that faculty wanted to be, and who they were,’’ said Alison Bell, who leads the Faculty Affairs Committee. ‘‘The faculty is back 150 years later, asking the university for a name change because Lee does not represent who we are and who we want to be . . . Lee just cannot symbolize our community anymore.’’

Advertisement

It was another sign of the increasing pressure on the private liberal arts school to reconsider its name as institutions nationwide confront their history amid protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Monuments have been toppled and traditions upended as people question the symbols and narratives of their collective past.

Washington Post