High court: Chief justice hospitalized last month after fall

He stayed at the hospital overnight for observation and was released the next morning.

The 65-year-old chief justice was taken by ambulance to a hospital after the June 21 incident at the Chevy Chase Club, which was serious enough to require sutures.

WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. suffered a fall while walking at a Maryland country club last month that required an overnight stay in the hospital, a Supreme Court spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday night.

Roberts has twice experienced seizures, in 1993 and in 2007, but Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said doctors ruled out that possibility in the latest incident.

They believe he was dehydrated, she said.

Roberts did not publicly disclose the matter, and the court’s confirmation came in response to an inquiry.

The scene was apparently witnessed by some at the club, whose list of politically connected members includes another justice, Brett Kavanaugh.

Roberts suffered a seizure in July 2007 at his vacation home in Maine. He fell from a dock after experiencing what the court described as a ‘‘benign idiopathic seizure.’’ That means there was no easily identifiable cause for the seizure, such as a tumor.

Arberg said that in 2007 Roberts quickly recovered from the incident, though he spent the night at the hospital for observation.

Newsweek reported in November 2005 that Roberts suffered the 1993 seizure while golfing.

A friend said Roberts was not allowed to drive for several months after the seizure and took the bus to work.

washington post