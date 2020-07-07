US notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health Organization

The withdrawal notification makes good on President Trump’s vow in late May to terminate US participation in the WHO, which he has criticized for its response to the coronavirus pandemic and accused of bowing to Chinese influence.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won’t take effect until next year, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration or if circumstances change. Former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said he would reverse the decision on his first day in office if elected.

The move was immediately assailed by health officials and critics of the administration, including numerous Democrats who said it would cost the US influence in the global arena.

Biden has said in the past he supports the WHO and pledged Tuesday to rejoin the WHO if he defeats Trump in November.

Trump is trailing Biden in multiple polls and has sought to deflect criticism of his administration’s handling of the virus by aggressively attacking China and the WHO.

Under the terms of the withdrawal, the United States must meet its financial obligations to the WHO before it can be finalized. The agency’s largest donor provides more than $450 million per year and currently owes the WHO some $200 million in current and past dues.

Associated Press

At least 8 Miss. lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. — At least eight Mississippi lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus after working several weeks in a Capitol where many people stood or sat close together and did not wear masks.

Among those who have publicly acknowledged having COVID-19 are Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, who presides over the 52-member Senate, and House Speaker Philip Gunn, who presides over that 122-member chamber.

The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Tuesday that there are also at least 11 other suspected cases of the virus among legislators and Capitol employees.

Mississippi legislators were at the Capitol for most of June and on July 1, wrapping up their annual session that was interrupted by the pandemic.

The Health Department said Tuesday that Mississippi — with a population of about 3 million — has had at least 32,214 confirmed cases and 1,158 deaths from the coronavirus as of Monday evening.

Associated Press

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low

The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the early weeks of the US coronavirus crisis is running low again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs.

A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused. A doctors’ association warns that physicians’ offices are closed because they cannot get masks and other supplies. And Democratic members of Congress are pushing the Trump administration to devise a national strategy to acquire and distribute gear in anticipation of the crisis worsening.

“We’re five months into this and there are still shortages of gowns, hair covers, shoe covers, masks, N95 masks,” said Deborah Burger, president of National Nurses United, who cited results from a survey of the union’s members. ‘‘They’re being doled out, and we’re still being told to reuse them.”

When the crisis first exploded in March and April in hot spots such as New York City, the situation was so desperate that nurses turned plastic garbage bags into protective gowns. The lack of equipment forced states and hospitals to compete against each other, the federal government, and other countries in bidding wars.

Associated Press

In reversal, Ga. universities to now mandate masks

ATLANTA — Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges will mandate campuswide mask wearing after the state university system reversed itself on Monday.

The University System of Georgia had previously told schools they should “strongly encourage” students and others to wear masks, but said that the system’s 26 universities couldn’t mandate face coverings for their 330,000 students.

Masks became a central point of contention in part because all the universities, at the behest of regents, are planning face-to-face instruction for all students beginning in August.

Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions. Administrators on Monday evening agreed.

Associated Press