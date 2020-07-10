Comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show

Now the comet is headed our way, with its closest approach in two weeks.

Comet Neowise swept within Mercury’s orbit a week ago. Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail.

NASA’s Neowise infrared space telescope discovered the comet in March.

Scientists involved in the mission said the comet is about 3 miles across. Its nucleus is covered with sooty material dating back to the origin of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago.

Advertisement

The comet will be visible around the world until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system. While it’s visible with the naked eye in dark skies with little or no light pollution, binoculars are needed to see the long tail, according to NASA.

The comet can be seen low in the pre-dawn sky, looking to the northeast. Soon it will be seen in the early evening sky, looking northwest, according to Sky & Telescope magazine.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have already caught a glimpse. NASA’s Bob Behnken shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media late Thursday.