Court temporarily halts lawsuit targeting Trump’s business dealings at D.C. hotel

WASHINGTON — A lawsuit accusing President Trump of illegally profiting from foreign and state government visitors at his hotel in downtown Washington is on hold after a ruling this week from a federal appeals court.
The US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit granted the Trump administration’s request to temporarily stay its ruling against the president while the government asks the Supreme Court to review the novel case testing the anticorruption emoluments provisions of the Constitution.
The order issued Thursday blocks more than a dozen subpoenas aimed at learning more about Trump’s closely held private business transactions and which foreign and state governments have paid the Trump Organization. The subpoenas from the attorneys general of Maryland and the District target federal agencies and business records related to hotel and restaurant expenses.
Advertisement
Washington Post