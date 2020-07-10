Trump Says He ‘Aced’ Cognitive Test, but White House Won’t Release Details

President Trump on Thursday volunteered to Sean Hannity, the Fox News host, that he “very recently” took a test at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center measuring his mental acuity and “aced” it, but the White House would not say when he took it or why.

Trump, 74, boasted that his success on the test surprised doctors, as he continued his attempt to make an issue of whether his presumptive Democratic opponent, former vice president Joe Biden, is mentally fit.

“I actually took one when I — very recently, when I — when I was — the radical left were saying, ‘Is he all there? Is he all there?’ And I proved I was all there, because I got — I aced it. I aced the test,” Trump said.