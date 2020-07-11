Business leaders urge Trump to leave DACA alone after court ruling

A group of business leaders urged President Trump on Saturday to leave in place a program affecting roughly 800,000 young immigrants who are shielded from deportation, saying it would disrupt the economy and impact the battle against the coronavirus.

The letter, from members of the Coalition for the American Dream, an alliance of business and industry leaders, comes after the Supreme Court ruled last month that the Trump administration improperly wound down the Obama-era program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a finding that was made on procedural grounds. The signers included executives with Amazon, General Motors, Hilton Worldwide, Target, Apple, Google, and Facebook, as well as groups like the US Chamber of Commerce and almost every sector of the manufacturing industry.