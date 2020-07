■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, a story on Saturday’s Page One about the suspensions of State Police troopers found to have committed payroll fraud incorrectly stated the number of troopers receiving back pay. No troopers will be paid for previous unpaid leave related to the scandal. The Globe regrets the error.

