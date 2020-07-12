Betsy DeVos again calls for school districts to open fully for 2020-21

DeVos made her latest statement about what schools should do as the United States grapples with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, with Florida hitting a grim milestone Sunday setting the record for a state’s largest single-day increase in new cases. Florida reported that 15,299 people tested positive, for a total of 269,811 cases. California had the previous record of daily positive cases — 11,694, set on Wednesday.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made it clear on Sunday she wants schools to reopen fully for most students for the 2020-21 academic year, even as COVID-19 infection rates are soaring in some parts of the country and some superintendents say it is impossible for them to do that.

Two of the Trump administration’s top health officials acknowledged Sunday that the country is facing a serious situation with the onslaught of rising cases in several states, striking a far more sober tone than President Trump — or DeVos — at this stage of the pandemic in the United States.

In an interview on CNN’s ‘‘State of the Union’’ with journalist Dana Bash, DeVos doubled down on calls she made last week for schools to reopen.

‘‘Kids need to be in school,’’ she said. ‘‘They need to be learning, they need to be moving ahead. And we can’t — we cannot be paralyzed and not allow that or not be intent on that happening.’’

DeVos said nothing, however, about what school superintendents have been saying they need to reopen: billions of dollars in additional federal funding to cover the costs of changes they have to make and personal protective equipment they need to buy. In fact, DeVos last week threatened to withhold federal funding from districts that didn’t do what she wanted, even though she can’t unilaterally stop funding approved by Congress.

School district leaders nationwide have been working for months to figure out how to plan for various contingencies for 2020-21: All students staying at home and doing remote learning, all students returning to school, or a hybrid of some in school and some at home.

Though some districts are planning to reopen in a few weeks, it is still unclear exactly how most of them will do so with COVID-19 rates skyrocketing in several states. Health specialists have warned that surges are likely to continue into the fall, which could complicate reopening plans of any kind.

On Sunday, Admiral Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary with the Health and Human Services Department, and Dr. Jerome Adams, the surgeon general, both emphasized their concern about surging outbreaks, many of them in areas where people have not followed recommended public health guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. Their remarks were in sharp contrast to Trump’s contention last week that 99 percent of the cases were “totally harmless” and his boast of the country’s low death rate from the virus.

“We’re all very concerned about the rise in cases, no doubt about that,” Giroir, the official who has been in charge of the administration’s coronavirus testing response, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We do expect deaths to go up,” he said. “If you have more cases, more hospitalizations, we do expect to see that over the next two or three weeks before this turns around.”

Giroir and Adams offered up a few optimistic notes. Giroir said the percentage of positive test results was leveling off, and both officials said doctors had better tools to treat people who become sick than they did at the start of the pandemic.

They steered clear of recommending widespread lockdowns in states where hospitals are becoming overwhelmed. Instead, they said, those cities and states should consider closing bars and curtailing mass social gatherings, and they strongly urged the vast majority of people in those hard-hit areas to wear masks.

Masks have become a flashpoint in some areas of the country, especially among members of Trump’s political base. The president resisted wearing a mask for months, mocked some people who did, and only wore a mask in public for the first time Saturday during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“It’s really essential to wear masks,” Giroir said. “We have to have like 90 percent of people wearing the masks in public in the hot spot areas. If we don’t have that, we will not get control of the virus.”

Adams wore a mask during his entire interview on the CBS program “Face the Nation” even though he was being interviewed remotely from Indiana. He said measures like wearing face coverings were “critically important.”

DeVos hadn’t said much in recent months about schools reopening — until last week, after President Trump tweeted that all schools should open five days a week for all students. He also threatened to withhold funding from those that don’t do so.

The New York Times last week published internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention documents warning that opening K-12 schools and institutions of higher education in the way Trump and DeVos want — fully — would pose the ‘‘highest risk’’ for the spread of COVID-19. CDC guidance calls for extensive measures that schools must take, including social distancing of 6 feet, which can be difficult or impossible in school buildings with small rooms.

After calling twice last week for schools to fully reopen — once at the White House and once at the Education Department — the education secretary on Sunday did it again but did not directly answer Bash’s questions.

When asked whether schools should follow the CDC’s guidelines on reopening, DeVos said, ‘‘The CDC guidelines are just that, meant to be flexible and meant to be applied as appropriate for the situation.’’

But when asked whether she would be comfortable if school districts decided remote learning was necessary, she said, ‘‘I think the go-to needs to be kids in school, in person, in the classroom because we know for most kids that’s the best environment for them.’’ She did say that exceptions could be made for students with health conditions.

Bash persisted, asking what districts should do if they can’t ensure all students can come to school safely. DeVos said, ‘‘If there is a short-term flare-up for a few days, that’s a different situation than planning for an entire school year in anticipation for something that hasn’t happened.’’

She also said: ‘‘Where there are little flare-ups or hot spots, that can be dealt with on a school-by-school or a case-by-case basis,’’ she said.

As for whether she has a plan to help school districts open, DeVos said there are ‘‘really good examples that have been used in the private sector.’’

‘‘We’re a country of action,’’ she said. ‘‘We have education leaders who can work hard and figure this out.’’

Material from The New York Times and Associated Press was included in this report.