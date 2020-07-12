Graham to call Mueller to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee

The announcement, part of an election-year bid by Senate Republicans to discredit the inquiry, came after Mueller broke a nearly yearlong silence Saturday in an op-ed for The Washington Post in which he defended his office’s prosecution of Roger Stone and its broader investigation. President Trump had brought the investigation, which consumed much of his early presidency, to the fore again when he commuted Stone’s sentence Friday, and the White House issued a lengthy statement denouncing Mueller’s investigation and the “overzealous prosecutors” who convicted Stone.

WASHINGTON — Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Sunday that he would call former special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before his panel about the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and ties to the Trump campaign.

Advertisement

“Apparently Mr. Mueller is willing — and also capable — of defending the Mueller investigation through an op-ed in the Washington Post,” Graham wrote on Twitter. “Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation. That request will be granted.”

A spokeswoman for the committee confirmed Sunday that it was preparing a formal invitation to Mueller.

While the special counsel’s investigation did not establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and Russia, it did outline numerous contacts between them and documented several instances when Trump took actions to impede the inquiry. Since the release of the special counsel’s report last year, Republicans have sought to cast doubt on its conclusions by tarnishing Mueller and his investigators and painting the Trump campaign as victims of malicious overreach by law enforcement officials.

New York Times

Trump rips private Texas wall built by his supporters

HOUSTON — President Trump on Sunday criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that is showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though the wall was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters.

Advertisement

The group that raised money online for the wall promoted itself as supporting Trump during a government shutdown that started in December 2018 because Congress wouldn’t fund Trump’s demands for a border wall. Called “We Build the Wall,” the group has raised more than $25 million promoting itself as supporting the president.

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon joined the group’s board and Trump ally Kris Kobach became its general counsel. Kobach is seeking the Republican nomination for US Senate in Kansas.

The company that built the private section in January, North Dakota-based Fisher Industries, has since won a $1.3 billion border wall contract from the federal government, the largest award to date.

The section in question is a roughly 3-mile fence of steel posts just 35 feet from the Rio Grande, the river that forms the US-Mexico border in Texas.

Trump tweeted Sunday in response to a ProPublica-Texas Tribune report that the riverbank has started to erode.

“I disagreed with doing this very small (tiny) section of wall, in a tricky area, by a private group which raised money by ads,” Trump wrote. “It was only done to make me look bad, and perhaps it now doesn’t even work. Should have been built like rest of Wall, 500 plus miles.”

Associated Press

It’s Trump’s call on what the GOP convention will look like

WASHINGTON — After months of insisting that the Republican National Convention go off as scheduled despite the pandemic, President Trump is slowly coming to accept that the late August event will not be the four-night infomercial for his reelection that he had anticipated.

Advertisement

After a venue change, spiking coronavirus cases, and a sharp recession, Trump aides and allies are increasingly questioning whether it’s worth the trouble, and some are advocating that the convention be scrapped altogether. Conventions are meant to lay out a candidate’s vision for the coming four years, not spark months of intrigue over the health and safety of attendees, they have argued.

Ultimately, the decision on whether to move forward will be Trump’s alone.

Already the 2020 event has seen a venue change — to more Trump-friendly territory in Jacksonville, Fla., from Charlotte, N.C. — and it has been drastically reduced in scope. For technical reasons, the convention will be unable to formally adopt a new party platform. And what is normally a highlight of the convention — the roll call of the states to renominate the president — is set to be conducted through proxy votes in the original host city.

Still, Trump and his aides had pinned their hopes on creating the pageantry of a formal acceptance speech in Jacksonville, envisioning an arena of packed with supporters, without face masks. Outwardly, the White House and the RNC have said they’re full-steam ahead with the revised plan.

But plans are being made to further scale back the event or even make it entirely virtual.

Associated Press

Advertisement

Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Biden faced seven other candidates on the ballot, though all the others have dropped out of the race. Biden has already locked up enough delegates to become the party’s nominee.

The primary was scheduled for March but was delayed until Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Associated Press