China imposes sanctions on senators Rubio, Cruz over Xinjiang advocacy

Pompeo in effect upended previous US policy that maritime disputes between China and other countries in the region should be resolved through United Nations-backed arbitration. His declaration places the United States on the side of China’s smaller neighbors — Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. All of them reject China’s claims of sovereignty in the waters around islands in the South China Sea.

‘‘The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire,’’ Pompeo said in a statement, accusing China of a ‘‘campaign of bullying’’ to control contested offshore resources other countries in the region also lay claim to.

Months of growing animosity between Beijing and Washington escalated again Monday, when China slapped sanctions on four US officials, including three Republican members of Congress, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared most of China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea ‘‘completely unlawful.’’

Ever since a contentious meeting in Hawaii last month with China’s foreign policy chief, Yang Jiechi, Pompeo has repeatedly said the United States will watch Beijing’s actions to determine whether the ruling Chinese Communist Party wants to tone down the temperature on the heated rhetoric emanating from both capitals.

China and Iran have been forging new ties as the two countries have become the biggest targets of the Trump administration.

Pompeo’s remarks on the South China Sea came just hours after China announced sanctions on four US officials, including prominent Republican Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, for ‘‘interfering in China’s internal affairs’’ through their condemnation of Beijing’s human rights abuses in the country’s Xinjiang region.

The other Americans targeted are Sam Brownback, the Trump administration’s ambassador for international religious freedom, and Representative Christopher H. Smith, a New Jersey Republican.

No details were disclosed on what the sanctions would involve, but the move comes days after the Trump administration banned three Chinese officials from visiting the United States and froze any US assets they might have.

The measures expand the tit-for-tat hostilities between Beijing and Washington — which already encompass trade, technology, and media freedoms — into a new sphere.

China vowed to retaliate after the Trump administration used the Global Magnitsky Act to blacklist Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region in northwestern China and a member of the Politburo; Zhu Hailun, party secretary of the Xinjiang political and legal committee; and Wang Mingshan, party secretary of the Xinjiang public security bureau.

In addition to stopping them and their immediate family members from entering the United States, the designation freezes their US assets and prohibits Americans from doing business with them.

The sanctions were part of a broader campaign against human rights abuses in Xinjiang, coming immediately after President Trump last week signed into law the new Uighur Human Rights Policy Act.

The law, which Rubio and Senator Robert Menendez, Democrat from New Jersey, introduced, was passed unanimously by the Senate and the House.