White House lawyers give Trump extra time to file personal financial disclosure forms

On June 29, then deputy counsel to the president Scott Gast granted Trump a second extension, until Aug. 13, according to the letter. Federal law allows only two such extensions.

The forms are supposed to detail Trump’s income, debts, stock holdings, and outstanding loans for the year 2019. They were originally due May 15, but Trump got an extension until the end of June.

WASHINGTON — President Trump has been granted a second 45-day extension to file his personal financial disclosure forms, which give the American public its only detailed look at the president’s private business interests, according to a letter released by the White House.

Gast’s letter said that the extension was given for ‘‘good cause,’’ but did not specify what that cause was. A White House spokesman said Trump ‘‘has a complicated report, and he’s been focused on addressing the coronavirus and other matters.’’

Trump appears to be the only president since 2001 to need an extension for his financial disclosures filing. Presidents George W. Bush and Obama filed all of theirs on time, according to archived documents.

Washington Post

Judge rules Mary Trump can publicize book about uncle

NEW YORK — Mary Trump can talk about the highly critical book she wrote about her uncle, President Trump, over the objections of the president’s brother, a judge ruled Monday.

Judge Hal B. Greenwald in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., rejected arguments by the brother, Robert Trump, that Mary Trump is blocked from talking about family member publicly by an agreement family members made to settle the estate of her father after his death.

The judge said the confidentiality clauses in the 2001 agreement, “viewed in the context of the current Trump family circumstances in 2020, would ‘. . . offend public policy as a prior restraint on protected speech . . .’ ’’

The judge reversed orders he had issued temporarily blocking Mary Trump and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, from publishing or distributing a tell-all book about the president. An appeals judge had already lifted the order blocking Simon & Schuster.

The book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” was originally to be published at the end of July. The publisher announced last week it would be published Tuesday.

Associated Press

Former Mueller prosecutor writing on investigation

NEW YORK — A top prosecutor for former special counsel Robert Mueller has a book coming out this fall about the two-year investigation into the alleged ties between Russia and the 2016 campaign of President Trump.

Random House said Monday that Andrew Weissmann’s “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation” will be published Sept. 29. Weissmann, often the target of criticism from Trump supporters, is calling the book a meticulous account of the Mueller team’s probe and its ongoing battles with the Trump administration.

Weissmann, who worked as an FBI general counsel under Mueller, gained prominence as a prosecutor investigating organized crime in New York City and for his leadership of a task force looking into the Enron scandal. Under Mueller, Weissmann led the case against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in 2018.

The Mueller Report, released in April 2019, found no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to tip the outcome of the 2016 presidential election in Trump’s favor. But it also did not reach a conclusion on whether the president had obstructed justice. The investigation did lead to more than 30 indictments, including Manafort, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, and longtime Trump friend Roger Stone, whose sentence for seven felony crimes was commuted last week by the president.

Associated Press

Judge seeking more details on clemency for Stone

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday demanded more information about President Trump’s decision to commute the prison sentence of longtime ally Roger Stone.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered that the parties provide her by Tuesday with a copy of the executive order that commuted Stone’s sentence. She also asked for clarity about the scope of the clemency, including whether it covers just his prison sentence or also the two-year period of supervised release that was part of his sentence.

Hours after the judge’s directive, the Justice Department submitted to the court a two-page order making clear that the clemency extended to both Stone’s prison sentence and his supervised release.

In the order, also posted on the website of the Justice Department’s pardon attorney office, Trump wrote that justice would not be served were Stone “to remain confined to his home or serve the said sentence, and the safety of the community will not be compromised if he is released from home confinement and clemency is granted.”

Trump commuted Stone’s 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

Associated Press

GOP reelection operation hires 1,500 field staffers

WASHINGTON — The Republican National Committee and President Trump’s campaign say they have now hired 1,500 field staffers, aiming to convert their financial advantage over Democrats into votes in November.

Trump Victory, the joint field effort of the two organizations, announced Monday the hiring of an additional 300 staffers set to hit 20 target states by Wednesday in the largest field operation ever mounted by a Republican.

The announcement comes as public and private polls show Trump trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden across key battleground states and nationally.

Associated Press