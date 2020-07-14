Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by judge who calls her a flight risk

The hearing was unusual in that it was virtual: Maxwell, who is being held in a federal detention center in Brooklyn, N.Y., her lawyer, the prosecutor, and the judge each appeared remotely from their locations on separate video screens set up in a room at the courthouse, all part of special precautions being taken by the court because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The judge, Alison J. Nathan of US District Court, said, “The government’s evidence at this early juncture of the case appears strong.” She added: “Ms. Maxwell poses a substantial actual risk of flight.”

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein who has been charged with helping him recruit, groom, and ultimately sexually abuse girls as young as 14, was denied bail Tuesday by a judge who said she posed a high risk of fleeing before her trial.

Advertisement

A federal indictment has charged that from 1994-97, Maxwell helped Epstein entice girls to engage in sexual abuse, and that, in some instances, she participated in the abuse. She is also accused of lying under oath in 2016 during depositions for a lawsuit about her knowledge of Epstein’s sexual activities.

Epstein dated Maxwell and paid her to manage his properties, according to prosecutors. In 2003, he described her in a Vanity Fair article as his best friend.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Maxwell, 58, pleaded not guilty to the six-count indictment against her; the charges include transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy, and perjury.

Maxwell’s lawyers had asked the judge to release their client into home confinement on a $5 million bond, but prosecutors objected, arguing that she posed an “extreme risk of flight” because of her international ties and significant financial resources.

The prosecutors said Maxwell had been seeking to evade law enforcement by hiding out in various locations in New England, most recently on a 156-acre property in Bradford, N.H., where she was arrested July 2.

Advertisement

On the day of her arrest, when federal agents showed up to the front door, she ignored their orders to open the door and fled to a different room, prosecutors said.