Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the court said Ginsburg had been experiencing fever and chills on Monday, so she was initially taken to Sibley Memorial Hospital in the District that night.

Ginsburg, 87, is the court’s oldest member, and her health has been a recurring public topic and source of both speculation and concern.

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore Tuesday to receive treatment for a possible infection and will remain for a few days, according to the Supreme Court.

She underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August, when she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

Ginsburg will stay in the hospital to receive intravenous antibiotics, the court said, adding that she was ‘‘resting comfortably.’’

Justices typically get to decide how much information they reveal about their health, and the differences in disclosure can be stark.

Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. fell at a Maryland country club last month and stayed overnight at a hospital, something only revealed publicly when The Washington Post reported it last week.

Ginsburg has been more public with her medical issues, which included being treated four times for cancer. In November 2018, she fell in her office and fractured three ribs.

She was also taken to Johns Hopkins in May for a nonsurgical treatment of a benign gall bladder condition.

Washington Post