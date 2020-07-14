3 lawsuits accuse Philadelphia of excessive force

“They were just opening fire on anybody they saw, for hours and hours, regardless of any conduct or justification,” said Bret Grote, legal director of the Abolitionist Law Center, who called the police response to demonstrations that rocked the city in May and June reckless.

One lawsuit accuses Philadelphia police of lobbing tear gas and firing rubber bullets at protesters indiscriminately as they marched peacefully on a city highway. Another accuses the police of using tanks, tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets in a Black business and residential district, at times injuring people in or near their own homes.

PHILADELPHIA — Three civil rights lawsuits filed in Philadelphia on Tuesday accuse the city of using military-level force that injured protesters and bystanders alike during peaceful protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

“They were shooting children. They were shooting old people. They were shooting residents on their own street. They were gassing the firefighters,” he said.

The lawsuits, involving more than 140 plaintiffs, were filed the same day the city announced the resignation of Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy. The suits were filed by the law center, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and civil rights lawyers in the city.

Both the city and the police department declined to comment directly on the lawsuits. However, Mayor Jim Kenney, in a statement, said the city is conducting an independent review of both situations and will hold police accountable.

“I am highly concerned about what transpired on both I-676 and 52nd Street and I fully regret the use of tear gas and some other use of force in those incidents,’’ Kenney said.

Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw had previously apologized for using tear gas in the June 1 demonstration on the interstate, saying they relied on incorrect information. They also announced a temporary moratorium on its use in most cases. Abernathy on Tuesday said his decision to resign was not related to the city’s handling of the protests, but added that the city needs more diverse voices “at every level of government.”

Associated Press

Security fence to be added around governor’s mansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A security fence will go up around the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion in response to a spring demonstration where armed protesters gathered outside the home and then hanged Governor Andy Beshear in effigy, the governor’s office said Tuesday.

Security officials requested the fence be built after the late May protest, Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley said. The project’s costs won’t be known until all bids are submitted later this month, said Jill Midkiff, a spokeswoman for the state Finance and Administration Cabinet.

Demonstrators crossed barriers to reach the front porch of the mansion, “just a window pane away’’ from where Beshear and his wife are raising their two children, Staley said. Protesters chanted for the governor to come outside. No one came to the door, as state troopers monitoring the rally got out of their vehicles to observe the group but not intervene, the Courier Journal reported.

The effigy of the Democratic governor later was hanged in a tree on the state Capitol grounds. A video from that day showed that some of the demonstrators were armed.

Associated Press

University of Miss. moving Confederate statue

JACKSON, Miss. — A Confederate monument that’s long been a divisive symbol at the University of Mississippi was removed Tuesday from a prominent spot on the Oxford campus, just two weeks after Mississippi surrendered the last state flag in the United States with the Confederate battle emblem.

The marble statue of a saluting Confederate soldier will be taken to a Civil War cemetery in a secluded area of campus. Students and faculty have pushed the university for years to move the statue, but they say their work is being undermined by administrators’ plan to beautify the cemetery.

A draft plan by the university indicates that the burial ground eventually will feature a lighted pathway to the statue and that headstones might be added to Confederate soldiers’ graves that have been unmarked for decades.

University Chancellor Glenn Boyce said the new site is not intended to glorify the soldiers.

“It’s not going to create a shrine to the Confederacy,” Boyce told the Associated Press last month at the state Capitol. “People will have to judge that when they see the end product.”

Associated Press

Calif. officer charged with murder in shooting

When Nicholas Bils, a 36-year-old with a history of severe mental illness, escaped from custody and fled along a downtown San Diego street in May, he was unarmed. Yet moments after a pair of officers coming out of a nearby courthouse began chasing him, one pulled out his gun and began firing — hitting Bils and killing him.

The officer who fatally shot him, Aaron Russell, 23, has now been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, prosecutors said Monday. Russell had earlier resigned from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

‘‘When a life is taken, we must make decisions based in facts and law, and not ones that are influenced by the status of the accused as a peace officer nor the status of the victim,’’ San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

Russell’s attorney, Richard Pinckard, told the San Diego Union-Tribune he was ‘‘disappointed’’ by the charges, but added that he was ‘‘not surprised.’’

The charges are among the first filed in California against a police officer since a new law went into effect that sets tough new standards around the use of deadly force by police. It’s the first time a San Diego officer has been charged with murder over an on-duty shooting, KNSD reported.

Washington Post

Photos of vandalism suspect released in NYC

NEW YORK — Surveillance photos and video of a man who was seen splashing red paint on the “Black Lives Matter” street mural in front of Trump Tower was released Tuesday by New York City police.

The video shows a man in black shorts and a dark blue T-shirt pouring red paint on the giant yellow letters that Mayor Bill de Blasio helped paint last week in front of President Trump’s namesake tower.

The vandalism occurred at about noon Monday, police said. De Blasio tweeted hours later, “To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try,’’ adding that the city Department of Transportation had “already fixed it.” De Blasio said the Black Lives Matter movement “is more than words, and it can’t be undone.”

The words “Black Lives Matter” have been painted on streets in New York and elsewhere in recent weeks to show support for the movement demanding justice and reforms after the recent killing of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police.

Trump complained last month that affixing the words to Fifth Avenue in front of his building would denigrate “this luxury Avenue.’’

Associated Press