Sessions pays the price for incurring Trump’s wrath, losing Alabama Senate race

Sessions was soundly defeated in Alabama’s Republican primary, the Associated Press reported, losing to a political neophyte, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, whom Trump had enthusiastically supported while denigrating Sessions.

But Tuesday night, as he sought once again to become a senator from Alabama, a job he loved, Sessions came crashing to the ground — and all at the hands of Trump, his ally-turned-patron-turned-antagonist-turned-sworn enemy.

MOBILE, Ala. — As a longtime senator from Alabama, Jeff Sessions did nothing less than legitimize Donald Trump as a credible Republican candidate for president, endorsing him when no other big names did and championing him to conservative voters. As Trump’s star rose, Sessions’ rose, too.

Advertisement

Tuberville’s victory was the most prominent result in voting across three states Tuesday. In Maine, Sara Gideon won the right to challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins in November, in what would be one of most closely contested, and expensive, races in the country this year. And in Texas voters in both parties went to the polls to decide runoffs in several House races and Democrats were picking a nominee to challenge Republican Senator John Cornyn in November.

Few in the party had tied their political fortunes to Trump as Sessions did. As one of the loudest Senate voices for taking a hard line on immigration, Sessions had few allies among past Republican presidential candidates. Then came Trump, who not only ran on Sessions’ agenda but won on it — then brought Sessions forth from the backbench and installed him in what was supposed to be his dream job: attorney general.

What came next was a one-man cautionary tale about the risks of linking one’s career to a mercurial president to whom loyalty meant everything. Enraged that Sessions did not block the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, but instead recused himself, Trump made it his mission to humiliate his attorney general. He mocked Sessions’ Southern accent, hectored him on Twitter and belittled him in interviews — and only after all that did he fire him, days after the 2018 midterms.

Advertisement

On Monday night, Trump held a conference call with Tuberville and his supporters, during which he again savaged his former attorney general — “ He had his chance and he blew it” — and offered Tuberville a ringing endorsement.

The former coach “is going to do a job like you haven’t seen,” said the president, adding: “He’s going to have a cold, direct line into my office. That I can tell you.”

Tuberville will now face Doug Jones, the most vulnerable Senate Democrat up for election in November. Jones narrowly defeated Roy Moore, a former state Supreme Court justice, in the 2017 special election to fill the seat vacated by Sessions.

In Maine, Gideon, the state House Speaker, was fending off nominal opposition from the left, which she largely ignored as she built a record-setting war chest. The race has already become the priciest Senate campaign in Maine history, thanks to a fund-raising surge from liberals angered by Collins’s support for the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court two years ago.

Collins’s prospects will weigh heavily on the balance of power in the Senate, where Democrats are seeking to pick up the three seats that would give them a majority under a President Joe Biden. Collins, who is considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans, is facing perhaps her most difficult campaign as she seeks a fifth term.

Advertisement

The only Republican lawmaker left in New England, she is trying to build a coalition that includes both Trump’s enthusiasts and detractors at a time when centrists like her are growing scarce.

In Texas, Democrats were choosing between M.J. Hegar, an Air Force veteran who has the support of Senate Democrats, and state Senator Royce West in a runoff to determine who will take on Cornyn. Republicans were also deciding a number of nominees, including in an open seat in West Texas where Trump backed former White House doctor Ronny Jackson in the primary, who won the GOP nomination for that congressional seat.