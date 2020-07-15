Ivanka Trump posts photo holding Goya beans, draws criticism

WASHINGTON — Presidential adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump posted a photo of herself on social media late Tuesday holding up a can of Goya black beans, prompting concerns that she was using her government position to endorse a private business.

Goya, which bills itself as America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company, has faced boycott calls in the days since its chief executive officer, Robert Unanue, praised President Trump at a White House event, saying that ‘‘we’re all truly blessed’’ to have him as a leader.

In an apparent show of support for the company, Ivanka Trump posted the photo of herself along with the slogan, ‘‘If it’s Goya, it has to be good.’’ She also included the Spanish translation in postings on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.