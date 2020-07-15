Ronny Jackson, ex-White House doctor, wins Texas House runoff

Jackson’s victory in the 13th Congressional District over Josh Winegarner, a lobbyist who had the backing of the cattle industry he represented and the man he’s seeking to replace, was hailed by the Trump campaign as a triumph for the president who endorsed him and for the Trump reelection campaign that propped him up.

Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, the former White House physician with no political experience who ran a campaign based on his close relationship with President Trump, won a Republican runoff election for a House seat in Texas on Tuesday night, effectively stamping his ticket to Congress next year.

Advertisement

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, called the victory “a clear testament to the power and value of President Trump’s endorsement and support.”

It was something of a comeback for Jackson, a retired Navy rear admiral who is now likely to represent one of the most conservative districts in the country. He left the West Wing in December after becoming Trump’s unlikely choice to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, but he had to withdraw his name from consideration amid allegations related to his professional conduct.

After serving for 25 years in the military and moving home to Texas, Jackson hoped to leverage his Washington connections to win elected office and make a fresh start, running in a crowded Republican primary to replace Representative Mac Thornberry, who announced last fall he would not seek reelection after holding his seat for more than a quarter of a century. But Jackson made a series of novice mistakes that could have derailed any congressional campaign.

Jackson relied on a “horse doctor” with a full-time job to run his campaign. The candidate’s wife, Jane, doubled as his chauffeur, driving him around the Panhandle-encompassing district, and she even took on the job of putting up lawn signs and replacing them after they were defaced. Before the coronavirus put a stop to face-to-face campaigning, the couple wasted hours knocking on doors during work hours, when no one was home. And they agreed to attend events where the majority of the crowd was from neighboring Oklahoma and couldn’t vote for Jackson even if they were impressed with his pitch about his rare access to the Oval Office.

Advertisement

But after Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, his girlfriend and a top fund-raising official for the president’s reelection campaign, realized that Jackson’s campaign was in trouble, they asked two senior members of the president’s reelection campaign, Justin Clark and Bill Stepien, to step in.

Clark and Stepien, two former White House officials who now run the nuts and bolts of the president’s reelection bid, set Jackson up with an online fund-raising operation and helped him hire a Washington-based fund-raiser, who channeled Jackson’s Rolodex into donations. In the primary campaign, Jackson raised just $280,000. Since making the runoff in March against Winegarner, Jackson has raised about $788,000 from more than 10,000 donors, according to the campaign.

Donors to Jackson’s campaign now include Ronald S. Lauder, the cosmetics billionaire and one of Donald Trump’s oldest acquaintances, who gave Jackson $2,800 for the runoff race and another $2,800 for his general election campaign, according to campaign finance reports. Others who donated to Jackson’s campaign included former West Wing colleagues of his like Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary; Hope Hicks, a senior adviser to the president; Raj Shah, a former top White House spokesman; and Clark.

Advertisement

The Trump operatives also helped Jackson hire Jeremy Sheftel, a Florida-based operative with field experience, to run the campaign. And they worked with the White House to ensure that Trump endorsed Jackson, even inviting him aboard Air Force One when the president visited Dallas last June. And Jackson benefited from the runoff election’s being delayed by a month because of the coronavirus, giving him more time to catch up.

His opponent, Winegarner, however, tried to diminish Jackson’s interest in the district, to which he had only recently returned. He aired an ad that told voters, “We are Ronny’s backup plan,” a reference to his dashed hopes of becoming the secretary of veterans affairs.

Jackson’s advisers, in turn, framed his campaign as another example of a Trump-backed candidate seeking to drain the swamp, depicting Winegarner, who used to work for Thornberry, as part of a broken system in which a lobbyist and former Capitol Hill staff member becomes the immediate favorite to take his old boss’s job.

Playing into the role of marauding outsider, and aided by the political advice of Clark and Stepien, Jackson also leaned into national political controversies. Despite serving as President Barack Obama’s physician before Trump took office, he backed a conspiracy theory promoted by Trump that his predecessor had spied on his campaign — an accusation Trump has made while offering no evidence to back it up.

Advertisement

“President Obama weaponized the highest levels of our government to spy on President Trump. Every Deep State traitor deserves to be brought to justice for their heinous actions,” Jackson tweeted in May, drawing a rebuke from former Obama administration officials who called his statement “truly shameful” and an example of his “lying for Trump” in order to win a congressional primary.