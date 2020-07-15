Trump raises new objections to subpoena seeking his tax returns

Days after the US Supreme Court delivered a defeat to President Trump, clearing the way for the Manhattan district attorney to seek his tax returns, his lawyers Wednesday renewed their efforts to block or at least narrow access to the records.
Trump’s lawyers wrote to the federal judge in Manhattan who originally presided over the case, saying they planned to argue that the district attorney’s subpoena was too broad and politically motivated.
The recent Supreme Court decision struck down the president’s previous argument that he could not be criminally investigated. In the new filing, Trump’s lawyers noted that the decision allowed him to raise other objections: that the subpoena “is motivated by a desire to harass or is conducted in bad faith” and that it would impede his constitutional duties.
Advertisement
The president and the district attorney, Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, have been locked in a battle over the records for almost a year.
The district attorney issued the subpoena to the president’s accounting firm in August 2019, seeking eight years of his corporate and personal tax returns as part of an investigation into hush-money payments made to an adult film actress who said she had an affair with Trump. The president has denied the affair.
Trump fought the request for his financial records, arguing that a sitting president was immune from a state criminal investigation.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected his argument by a 7-2 vote, but it left open the possibility that he could raise new objections to Vance’s subpoena in the lower court.
The legal activity over how quickly Vance’s prosecutors would be able to obtain access to some or all of the records — and to what extent Trump could block them — came after the lower-court judge, Victor Marrero, asked both sides to inform him of whether further action was needed in light of the Supreme Court’s decision.
Advertisement