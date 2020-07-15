White House backs away from attacks on Fauci days after promoting them

Trump chided Navarro on Wednesday for the opinion piece, and the White House released a statement saying the piece was unauthorized.

Days after anonymously disseminating a list of negative talking points about Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, the White House sought to distance itself from the anti-Fauci effort Wednesday by publicly chastising trade adviser Peter Navarro for writing a USA Today op-ed blasting the popular public health official.

WASHINGTON — The chaos surrounding the federal response to the coronavirus crisis escalated Wednesday as infighting between a top trade adviser to President Trump and other senior administration officials burst into public view, exposing the federal government’s struggles amid a surging pandemic.

Fauci told The Atlantic that ‘‘I can’t explain Peter Navarro’’ and that ‘‘he’s in a world by himself.’’ White House officials anonymously told reporters that chief of staff Mark Meadows found Navarro’s behavior ‘‘unacceptable.’’

While the Trump administration squabbled, governors and mayors across the nation issued new mask orders and limited the size of gatherings to combat the spread of a pandemic that has killed 134,000 in the US. Arizona, Texas, and Florida together had about 36,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, and The New York Times reported that the number of cases had increased in 41 states over the past two weeks.

The fight between Fauci and Trump’s aides illustrated how a White House known for dysfunction and internal drama has come to realize that there is little appetite among the public for such qualities in the middle of a health crisis that has decimated the economy. Even Trump, who has long courted controversy and intrigue, publicly complained about the lack of discipline among his aides.

‘‘He made a statement representing himself. He shouldn’t be doing that,’’ Trump said of Navarro as he spoke with reporters before departing the White House for an event in Georgia.

The White House effort to disavow Navarro’s op-ed came despite moves in recent days by Trump and senior administration officials to raise questions about Fauci’s credibility, including by giving reporters a list of instances in which they alleged Fauci had been incorrect about aspects of the pandemic.

Navarro’s piece ran under the headline ‘‘Anthony Fauci has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.’’

Fauci, in an interview with the Atlantic published Wednesday, called the attempts to discredit him ‘‘bizarre’’ and counterproductive.

‘‘I cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that,’’ Fauci said. ‘‘I think they realize now that that was not a prudent thing to do, because it’s only reflecting negatively on them.’’

Fauci told the Atlantic that the White House attacks against him had wound up hurting Trump.

Trump sought to minimize the discord among his advisers.

‘‘We’re all on the same team, including Dr. Fauci,’’ the president told reporters.

At an earlier White House event, Trump said twice that he gets along very well with Fauci when asked about the Navarro op-ed. Navarro has played a role in the coronavirus response, particularly on supply chain issues.

Earlier Wednesday, the White House sought to make clear it had not blessed Navarro’s USA Today piece.

‘‘The Peter Navarro op-ed didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone,’’ White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said in a tweet.

Meadows was not happy with Navarro’s decision to write the op-ed, which came after the trade adviser had been told to deescalate the rift with Fauci, according to a White House official, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Navarro apologized to Meadows Wednesday morning, according to a senior administration official. Navarro had asked for permission to write the op-ed, and wrote it anyway after being been turned down, according to two officials.

‘‘Peter Navarro’s statement or op-ed or whatever you want to classify it as was an independent action that was a violation of well established protocols that was not supported overtly or covertly by anybody in the West Wing,’’ Meadows told reporters traveling with the president to Georgia.

He declined to say whether it was a fireable offense.

‘‘I don’t talk about personnel matters,’’ Meadows said.

Despite the White House’s posture, Navarro’s op-ed in some way echoed Trump’s comments during a Fox News interview last week with Sean Hannity, when he said Fauci ‘‘is a nice man, but he’s made a lot of mistakes.’’

Fauci hasn’t spoken with Trump since June, The Washington Post has reported.

Among the criticisms circulated by White House officials and Navarro is that Fauci didn’t urge caution when the cases were first reported in China in January, that he gave varied advice on masks, and that he has said that he didn’t believe there was concrete scientific evidence to support that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment against the coronavirus. Navarro has been a vocal advocate of the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, despite the Food and Drug Administration revoking its emergency authorization for the medication after major studies found it wasn’t effective for covid-19.

Dan Scavino, the White House social media director and deputy chief of staff for communications, late Sunday shared a cartoon on his Facebook page mocking Fauci. It depicted the scientist as a faucet spewing cold water on the economy, with phrases written alongside, including ‘‘Schools stay closed this fall,’’ ‘‘Indefinite lockdown,’’ and ‘‘No NFL season.’’

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll showed that 67 percent of voters trusted Fauci for information on the coronavirus, compared with 26 percent who trusted Trump.

A string of polls show Trump with a slumping approval rating for handling the pandemic, which has infected more than 3.3 million Americans and killed at least 134,000. A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed Biden leading Trump by 15 points, a 52-37 margin that marks the widest gap yet between the two men.

The Lincoln Project, a super PAC launched by veteran Republican operatives seeking to oust Trump from office, put out a video ad Wednesday praising Fauci and slamming his critics.

‘‘Now Donald Trump is attacking Dr. Fauci. Why? Because Trump failed America,’’ the ad’s narrator said. ‘‘So he does what he always does — attack and blame.’’

Fauci has served under six presidents during a decades-long career in Washington and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, praised Fauci on Wednesday, telling reporters in his home state that he continued to have ‘‘total’’ confidence in him.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.