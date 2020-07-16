Biden Banks $242 Million as Big-Name Donors Write Huge Checks

Joe Biden raised tens of millions of dollars in the last three months from major donors who gave more than $100,000, relying on some of the Democratic Party’s deepest pockets to sharply shrink President Trump’s financial advantage, according to federal filings.

The former vice president’s campaign announced Thursday that he entered July with $242 million in the bank, up from less than $60 million at the beginning of April. He still has less money than Trump, who reported $295 million,.

Biden’s biggest benefactors in the second quarter of 2020, when he became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, represent a who’s who of billionaires and influencers in Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and Wall Street. Among those who gave at least $500,000 were Laurene Powell Jobs, the philanthropist and widow of Steve Jobs; Meg Whitman, a former GOP candidate for governor of California and now chief executive of streaming company Quibi; George Soros, the billionaire progressive financier; Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood producer; and Dustin Moskovitz, a cofounder of Facebook.