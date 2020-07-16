Mary Trump says the U.S. has devolved into a version of her ‘incredibly dysfunctional family’

In an interview Wednesday with The Washington Post, Mary Trump said she blames ‘‘almost 100 percent’’ her grandfather, Fred Trump — the family patriarch whom she describes as a ‘‘sociopath’’ in her 214-page memoir of sorts — for creating the conditions that led to Trump’s rise and, ultimately, what she views as his dangerous presidency.

Mary Trump, President Trump’s niece, said that watching the country’s leadership devolve into ‘‘a macro version of my incredibly dysfunctional family’’ was one of the factors that compelled her to write her book, ‘‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.’’

Much like in her extended family, Mary Trump said, a similar dynamic is now playing out on the national stage, with Trump simultaneously possessing ‘‘an unerring instinct for finding people who are weaker than he is,’’ while also being ‘‘eminently usable by people who are stronger and savvier than he is’’ and eager to exploit him.

Her book — which was published Tuesday and became an instant bestseller based on advance orders alone — so worried her family that the president’s brother unsuccessfully tried to block its publication in court. Unlike the bevy of other books critical of Trump, this is the only one written by a family member with firsthand knowledge of the Trump clan, and Mary Trump, who earned a doctoral degree in psychology, uses that background to analyze her uncle and his pathologies.

Assessing the current moment, in which Trump has amplified racism and stoked the flames of white grievance and resentment, Mary Trump said that the president is ‘‘clearly racist,’’ but that his behavior stems from a combination of upbringing and political cynicism.

‘‘It comes easily to him and he thinks it’s going to score him points with the only people who are continuing to support him,’’ she said.

Mary Trump said that growing up in her family, her experience was one of ‘‘a knee-jerk anti-Semitism, a knee-jerk racism.’’

‘‘Growing up, it was sort of normal to hear them use the n-word or use anti-Semitic expressions,’’ she said.

Mary Trump, who is gay, added dryly, ‘‘Homophobia was never an issue because nobody ever talked about gay people, well, until my grandmother called Elton John’’ a slur.

Within the Trump family, Fred Trump was the chief enabler. But now, Mary Trump said, in the White House the blame starts with Trump’s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner — both senior advisers — but expands more broadly to include his ‘‘chiefs of staff who went along thinking that they could have some kind of influence, only to find that they didn’t,’’ and even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is ‘‘perfectly willing to put up with all sorts of egregious behavior to get his own agenda through.’’