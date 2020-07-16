North Carolina City Approves Reparations for Black Residents

The measure was unanimously approved by the Asheville City Council on Tuesday night, but it stopped short of stipulating direct payments, which are usually associated with reparations. City leaders said their goal was to help create generational wealth for Black people, who have been hurt by income, educational, and health care disparities.

The city, Asheville, will provide funding to programs geared toward increasing homeownership and business and career opportunities for Black residents as part of a reparations initiative.

As Americans debate how far the country should go to make amends for slavery and other racial injustices, a conversation reawakened by the killing of George Floyd, a city in North Carolina has taken the first step: It approved reparations for Black residents.

The city, which is in western North Carolina and has about 93,000 residents, also apologized for its participation in and sanctioning of slavery, as well as other historical injustices perpetrated against Black people, who make up about 12 percent of the city’s population.

Councilman Keith Young, who is one of two Black members on the council, was one of the measure’s chief proponents. He said during the group’s meeting that systemic change was long overdue.

“Hundreds of years of Black blood spilled that basically fills the cup that we drink from today,” Young said.

The momentum for reparations was not limited to Asheville.

In Providence, the mayor signed an executive order Wednesday to commence a “truth telling and reparations process,” The Providence Journal reported. In California, a bill creating a task force to develop reparation proposals for Blacks was passed in the Assembly in June and was being considered by the Senate.

But some said the reparations initiative by city leaders in Asheville did not go far enough. And others panned it outright.

William Darity Jr., a professor of public policy at Duke University in Durham, N.C., wrote in an e-mail Wednesday night that he was “deeply skeptical about local or piecemeal actions to address various forms of racial inequality being labeled ‘reparations.’ ”

For reparations to be effective, he wrote, they would have to close the pretax racial wealth disparity in the United States, which would cost about $10 trillion to $12 trillion — three to four times more than total state and municipal spending.

The developments in Asheville came after nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, which were catalyzed by Floyd’s killing in late May. A Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes in an episode that was captured on video by bystanders. The officer and three other officers involved were fired and charged in Floyd’s death.

Missouri senator seeks US probe into prosecutor

O’FALLON, Mo. — US Senator Josh Hawley on Thursday urged Attorney General William Barr to launch a federal civil rights investigation of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor, accusing her of abuse of power in her investigation of a white couple who wielded guns while defending their home during a protest.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey are under Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s scrutiny for the June 28 confrontation when several hundred protesters marched by their $1.15 million mansion. The couple accused protesters of knocking down an iron gate marked with “No Trespassing” and “Private Street” signs.

The McCloskeys, both personal injury lawyers in their 60s, emerged with weapons — him with a long-barreled gun, her with a small handgun.

Their actions, captured on video and viewed by millions, drew praise from some who said they were legally defending their home, but scorn from others who said they risked bloodshed by displaying the weapons. Photos emerged as memes on both sides of the gun debate.

Gardner’s office was still investigating, but no charges have been filed. Hawley, a Missouri Republican, wrote in a letter to Barr that Gardner abused her power in seizing the couple’s guns, investigating them, and pursuing a possible indictment. He called her actions “an unacceptable abuse of power and threat to the Second Amendment.”

“There is no question under Missouri law that the McCloskeys had the right to own and use their firearms to protect themselves from threatened violence, and that any criminal prosecution for these actions is legally unsound,” Hawley wrote. ‘‘The only possible motivation for the investigation, then, is a politically motivated attempt to punish this family for exercising their Second Amendment rights.”

Gardner, in a statement, said, “I am deeply disappointed that a US Senator would intervene in a local matter that is under investigation.”

Hawley isn’t the only high-level Republican to express concerns about Gardner’s investigation. The case caught the attention of President Trump, who spoke about it in a phone conversation with Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday.

When he was in the Legislature, Parson coauthored Missouri’s “castle doctrine” law that justifies deadly force for those who are defending their homes from intruders. He said the McCloskeys “had every right to protect their property.”

Several Black leaders in St. Louis have expressed support for Gardner. The Rev. Darryl Gray, who has led several protests, said her critics are creating a volatile situation.

“Kim has received death threats from all across this country and in the climate that this president has created, Mike Parson and Josh Hawley are simply piling on, and their comments only serve to fan the fires of hatred and discord in this country,” Gray said.

Gardner, St. Louis’ first Black circuit attorney, has been at odds with some in the St. Louis establishment since her election in 2016.

Most notably, her office charged then-Governor Eric Greitens with felony invasion of privacy in 2018 for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman during an extra-marital affair.

The charge was eventually dropped but Greitens resigned in June 2018.

Gardner hired a private investigator, former FBI agent William Tisaby, to investigate the claims against Greitens. Attorneys for Greitens accused Tisaby of lying during a deposition, and a judge indicted Tisaby for perjury in June 2019. Tisaby denied wrongdoing and his case is pending.

Gardner also has often butted heads with police leaders, especially after she developed an “exclusion list” of more than two dozen police officers who were barred from serving as primary witnesses in criminal cases over what Gardner called credibility concerns. The move angered Police Chief John Hayden, who also is Black.

In January, Gardner filed a federal lawsuit accusing the city, the local police union, and others of a coordinated and racist conspiracy aimed at forcing her out of office.

