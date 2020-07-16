Supreme Court deals blow to felons in Florida seeking to regain right to vote

In early July, the Campaign Legal Center in Washington petitioned the high court to lift the stay, arguing that the appeals court decision had ‘‘thrown the election rules into chaos.’’

The decision lets stand a temporary halt by the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit of a judge’s order that had cleared the way for hundreds of thousands of felons in the state to register to vote.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined on Thursday to overturn a federal appeals court’s decision that blocked some Florida felons’ eligibility to participate in elections — a major blow to efforts to restore voting rights to as many as 1.4 million people in the battleground state.

But on Thursday, the Supreme Court denied that request. Three liberal justices noted their dissent, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing that the court’s decision ‘‘prevents thousands of otherwise eligible voters from participating in Florida’s primary election simply because they are poor.’’

Paul Smith, an attorney with the Campaign Legal Center, said he was ‘‘deeply disappointed’’ with the decision.

A spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said earlier this month that because it is an ongoing legal matter, his office would not comment until there is a ruling by the appeals court.

It’s unclear whether the issue will be resolved in time for the November presidential election or whether the final ruling will be appealed to the Supreme Court. The appeals court has scheduled a hearing on the issue for Aug. 18 — the same day as Florida’s primary election.

The reenfranchisement of felons in Florida has been a contentious issue in the swing state since voters passed Amendment 4 in 2018. The amendment — supported by more than 65 percent of voters — cleared the way for most felons, except those who had been convicted of murder or felony sexual offenses, to register to vote.

An estimated 85,000 felons have registered since Amendment 4 went into effect in January 2019. Florida had been one of a handful of states that barred felons from voting for life.

A law signed by DeSantis last year appeared to thwart the potential reach of Amendment 4, adding a requirement that fines, fees, and restitution be paid first. Without a system in place to help them get the information, felons were left on their own to find out whether or how much they owe.

That created ‘‘an administrative nightmare,’’ US District Judge Robert Hinkle said when he ruled against the state in May, finding that the law requiring felons to pay fines and fees amounted to an unconstitutional voting tax.

Lawyers for the government, meanwhile, argued in their response to the Supreme Court that proponents of Amendment 4 had actively campaigned for its passage with the provision that it ‘‘could’’ give felons a second chance ‘‘upon payment of fines, fees and restitution.’’

In numerous voting-related cases decided near election dates, the Supreme Court has declined to intervene, citing the Purcell Principle, a legal doctrine arising from the 2006 Purcell v. Gonzalez case. In that case, the high court ruled that ‘‘court orders affecting elections, especially conflicting orders, can themselves result in voter confusion and consequent incentive to remain away from the polls. As an election draws closer, that risk will increase.’’