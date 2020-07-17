Oakland to pay $32.7M to settle deadly warehouse fire suits

OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland will pay $32.7 million to settle lawsuits filed over a 2016 fire at an illegally converted warehouse dubbed the Ghost Ship that killed 36 people, the city announced Thursday.

The City Council authorized settlements of lawsuits filed by the families of 32 victims. The amount also includes more than $9 million for Sam Maxwell, who survived the blaze but “will live with severe, lifelong injuries and major medical expenses,” a city statement said.

The settlement is one of the largest in city history but Paul Matiasic, an attorney for five families, called it “insignificant.”