Progressive Insurgent Defeats Eliot Engel in New York House Primary

The victory came with the help of an array of stars from the Democratic Party’s left wing, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Bowman, a middle school principal from Yonkers, was declared the winner Friday, after a count of absentee ballots verified what seemed clear on primary night, when he emerged with a commanding lead over Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Jamaal Bowman, a progressive insurgent, has scored a stunning victory over Representative Eliot Engel of New York in a Democratic primary, beating back the efforts of the Democratic establishment to protect a 16-term incumbent.

As a first-time candidate with a fiery anti-establishment message, Bowman’s victory has echoes of Ocasio-Cortez’s own stunning win in 2018 over another entrenched incumbent in New York, Representative Joseph Crowley, then the No. 4 Democrat in the House.

In the closing weeks of the campaign, as Bowman gained momentum and prominent backers, members of the Democratic old guard tried to salvage Engel’s flagging campaign. Hillary Clinton endorsed the congressman a week before the primary, followed in short order by Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, a third-term Democrat, who said that Engel deserved a vote because “seniority matters.”

Those pleas followed endorsements from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California; Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina, the House majority whip; and Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the House Democratic Caucus chairman.

All was for naught, as Bowman bested Engel and two other Democratic challengers, embracing progressive plans like the Green New Deal and “Medicare for All,” while also preaching the need for broader social changes like criminal justice reform and addressing income inequality.

Such issues were given fresh emphasis and added urgency as the nation reeled in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May. The subsequent demonstrations were broadly incorporated into, and invigorated, the Black Lives Matter movement, and gave a powerful talking point for Bowman, who is African American and said he had been physically attacked by police as a child.

In a statement released shortly after the Associated Press called the race Friday morning, Bowman referenced both his compelling biography and the continuing reckoning on race and policing in America.

“I’m a Black man who was raised by a single mother in a housing project. That story doesn’t usually end in Congress,” he said. “But today, that 11-year old boy who was beaten by police is about to be your next representative.”

The Black Lives Matter movement also served as backdrop for a cringe-inducing moment for Engel. At a news conference in New York City in early June, the congressman was caught on microphone suggesting that he was only there because of his contested race.

“If I didn’t have a primary,” he said, “I wouldn’t care.”

Engel, 73, was first elected in 1988 and had practiced a form of old-school politics: He slowly rose in party ranks, glad-handed a series of passing presidents, and boasted of perks he brought home to the 16th Congressional District, which includes the northern Bronx and portions of southern Westchester County.

Engel becomes the fifth House incumbent and second Democrat to fall in this year’s primaries; Daniel Lipinski of Illinois was the other. The three Republicans who lost were Steve King of Iowa, Denver Riggleman of Virginia, and Scott Tipton of Colorado.

Bowman received financial help from liberal groups like the Working Families Party and political action committees like the Justice Democrats, which jointly spent more than $1 million to oust Engel.

The coronavirus outbreak, which killed more than 4,500 people in the Bronx and Westchester, also profoundly changed the primary campaign, limiting in-person campaigning and forcing debates to be conducted via Zoom.

Bowman, who claimed 1 million calls to voters, also hammered Engel’s lack of presence in the district during the crisis, suggesting that the incumbent spent much of his time at a home he owns in suburban Maryland. Engel pushed back on this assertion, saying he was a steady presence in the district, including Riverdale, where he lives.

Like other closely watched races, the final result in the 16th District had been delayed for weeks, as election officials in Westchester County and the Bronx — the two counties that make up parts of the district — struggled to count tens of thousands of absentee ballots.