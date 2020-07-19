Amid a pandemic, supporters hope John Lewis can still lie in state in the Capitol

When Representative Elijah Cummings became the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol last fall. That was before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything.
Now, with the Capitol closed to tourists, and those allowed inside the building encouraged to stay 6 feet apart, congressional leaders are puzzling over how to safely and appropriately honor Representative John Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement who died Friday.
Congress has honored more than 40 people by allowing their remains to lie in state in the Capitol.Many believe that such an honor would be fitting for Lewis, who is widely regarded as an American hero.
But congressional leaders have also emphasized the need for lawmakers to set an example for the rest of the country by avoiding large crowds, as a public memorial to Lewis would surely draw. Washington currently bans mass gatherings of more than 50 people.
On Saturday, it was clear lawmakers had not yet figured out how to balance their desire to honor Lewis within the confines of virus restrictions.