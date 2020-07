■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, a Page One story on Sunday about Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., mischaracterized the criticism the mayor received from lawyers with the ACLU of the District of Columbia. The lawyers criticized her for allowing officers’ use of force to almost double. The Globe regrets the error.

