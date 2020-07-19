Testing backlogs may cloud the true spread of the coronavirus

Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, acknowledged the dangers associated with such delays in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that aired on Sunday.

At the city and state levels, testing delays could mask persistent rises in case numbers and could cloud ways to combat the coronavirus, as health officials continue to find themselves one step behind the virus’s rapid and often silent spread, specialists said.

As demand for coronavirus testing surges around the nation, laboratories that process samples are again experiencing backlogs that have left anxious patients and their doctors waiting days — sometimes a week or more — for results.

“The average test delay is too long,” Collins said.

“That really undercuts the value of the testing, because you do the testing to find out who’s carrying the virus, and then quickly get them isolated so they don’t spread it around. And it’s very hard to make that work when there’s a long delay built in.”

Though the coronavirus testing landscape continues to expand, most patient samples must still be routed through laboratories for processing, and the demand is once again straining supplies, equipment, and trained technicians and causing shortages.

Additionally, negative results can be of little use if they are delivered after too long of a delay.

Diagnostic testing, which searches for bits of the coronavirus’s genetic material, can only assess a person’s health status from the time the sample was taken, and cannot account for any subsequent exposures to the virus.

To speed turnaround times, Collins said, health officials are pushing for more point-of-care testing — “on the spot” tests designed to be done rapidly and easily.

A handful of point-of-care tests have been greenlighted for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

New York Times

Expansion of food stamps program likely to continue

WASHINGTON — More than 6 million people enrolled in food stamps in the first three months of the pandemic, an unprecedented expansion that is likely to continue as more jobless people deplete their savings and billions in unemployment aid expires this month.

From February to May, the program grew by 17 percent, about three times faster than in any previous three months, according to state data collected by The New York Times. Its rapid expansion is a testament to both the hardship imposed by the pandemic and the importance of a program that until recently drew conservative attack.

Among the 42 states for which the Times collected data, caseloads grew in all but one.

The rolls have surged across Appalachian hamlets, urban cores like Miami and Detroit, and white-picket-fence suburbs outside Atlanta and Houston, rising faster in rich counties than in poor ones, as the downturn caused by the virus claimed the restaurant, cleaning, and gig economy jobs that support the affluent.

Food stamps — formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP — support young and old, healthy and disabled, the working and the unemployed, making it the closest thing the United States has to a guaranteed income.

Though administered by states, the benefits are paid by the federal government, with no spending cap, and the program has largely avoided the delays that have plagued unemployment insurance.

About 43 million people — roughly 1 of every 8 Americans — now receive SNAP, the Times found.

New York Times

Coronavirus cases jump again in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has set another record for newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Sunday saw 2,335 people newly diagnosed with COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported.

South Carolina has reported 2,000 new cases three times since the virus was first detected in the state in March. All have been in the past eight days. The state has spent much of the past month in the top four in the nation for new COVID-19 cases when adjusted by population.

Health officials also reported 19 new deaths Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,138 people.

But one key statistic has been missing from the public over the weekend. Health officials said they are unable to release how many people are hospitalized with COVID-19 because the state is following a federal request to change how it reports hospitalizations.

Associated Press

Most young virus cases in Texas county were recent

HOUSTON — Most of the 85 young children in a South Texas county who are known to have contracted the coronavirus tested positive this month amid a surge in the state, a health official said Sunday.

Nearly all of the children, most of whom are 1 year old or younger, are expected to recover on their own, Annette Rodriguez, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County public health director, told the Associated Press. One of the children died, but officials were still trying to determine the cause, she said.

The county, which is home to about 362,000 people and sits on the Gulf Coast, is one of several COVID-19 hot spots in Texas, which has been hammered by the disease in recent weeks.

Texas health officials reported 7,300 new confirmed cases on Sunday and said 93 more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the number of reported cases to 325,030 and the number of deaths to 3,958. The state reported 10,592 individuals who were hospitalized with the virus on Sunday.

Associated Press

N.Y. virus hospitalizations drop; Cuomo urges vigilance

ALBANY, N.Y. — The number of people hospitalized in New York with the coronavirus continued to drop to one of the lowest levels since the pandemic began, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

There were at least 720 people hospitalized in the state, the lowest since March 18 and down slightly from Saturday, Cuomo said. The number of deaths in the state rose slightly to 13.

Daily statewide statistics show New York with more than 500 newly confirmed cases, representing about 1 percent of all tests performed.

New York, once a pandemic hotspot, has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West. But the Democratic governor has repeatedly warned New Yorkers could be at risk if they abandon social distancing and other practices adopted to stop the spread of the virus.

More than 25,000 people have died statewide since the outbreak began earlier this year.

Associated Press

Virus delays oldest fishing rodeo in US; no new date set

GRAND ISLE, La. — Organizers of what’s billed as the nation’s oldest fishing tournament say COVID-19 pandemic restrictions mean the contest won’t be held this month but they hope to reschedule.

The Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo, which usually brings thousands of visitors to the town of 1,400 during the last weekend in July, announced the decision Tuesday on its website.

“The Jefferson Parish Administration and Jefferson Parish Council support this decision and will assist event organizers in rescheduling this event at a later date,” the statement said.

The first tarpon rodeo was held in 1928. The Gulf of Mexico oil spill canceled the 2010 event. An article on the rodeo website says it also was canceled in 1930 and during World War II, from 1942-45.

Associated Press