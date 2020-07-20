Guidance for masks in schools varies widely across US states

“It’s a volatile issue,” said Mike McGrory, superintendent in Ottumwa, a district in the state’s southeast corner with 4,700 students. “You have to be very sensitive and realize there are lots of perspectives.”

The divide has also taken on political dimensions in Iowa, among other places, where Democratic-leaning cities like Des Moines and Iowa City have required masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while smaller, more conservative communities have left the decision to parents.

DES MOINES — School districts that plan to reopen classrooms in the fall are wrestling with whether to require teachers and students to wear face masks — an issue that has divided urban and rural schools and yielded widely varying guidance.

Advertisement

McGrory said it would have been easier if state health officials had issued specific rules, but since that did not happen, the district gave weight to the state Education Department’s recommendation against a mask requirement.

Many states are calling for teachers to wear masks, including Alaska, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Utah, and Washington. Some will require masks for students. Many other states are leaving the decision to local officials.

Dr. Rob Murphy, an infectious disease expert at Northwestern University, said from a medical perspective, it should be an easy choice: wear a mask in school.

Associated Press

Texas says religious schools can ignore local health rules

Religious schools in Texas do not have to follow any coronavirus-related health restrictions that local governments may impose on educational institutions because, the state’s attorney general said, it could impede the free exercise of religion.

In a July 17 letter, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that it would be unconstitutional to force religious schools to follow recommendations of health authorities about reopening schools during the pandemic, and he said they may decide for themselves ‘‘when it is safe for their communities to resume in-person instruction free from any government mandate or interference.’’

Advertisement

‘‘Religious private schools therefore need not comply with local public health orders to the contrary,’’ he wrote.

Texas in recent weeks has experienced a big spike in coronavirus cases, and many hospitals in the state are running out of space for intensive-care patients, as well as ventilators, drugs, and some personal protective equipment.

Texas officials had told school districts they had to open for in-person instruction for the 2020-21 school year, but the Texas Education Agency has backed off that demand, providing flexibility that will allow for remote education for up to eight weeks for most students. Houston, the largest district in the state, has announced that it will start the new school year remotely on Sept. 8.

Washington Post

Judge to hear arguments in Atlanta mask mandate suit

ATLANTA — A judge plans to hear arguments on an emergency request by Georgia’s governor to stop Atlanta from enforcing a mandate to wear a mask in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic while a lawsuit on the issue is pending.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Ellerbe has scheduled a hearing for 11 a.m. Tuesday on Governor Brian Kemp’s motion. Because of “the current public health crisis,” the hearing will be held by videoconference, Ellerbe’s order says.

Georgia has tallied 145,575 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,176 deaths, with 3,183 people currently hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the members of the City Council, Kemp argues that local leaders don’t have the legal authority to change or ignore his executive orders.

Advertisement

Bottoms, who has said she and members of her family have tested positive for COVID-19, tweeted in response to the lawsuit that, “A better use of tax payer money would be to expand testing and contact tracing.” She also accused the governor of suing over recommended guidelines.

Associated Press

N.Y. Governor Cuomo visits Georgia amid pandemic

ATLANTA — New York’s Democratic governor flew to Georgia, pledging to help the city of Savannah fight COVID-19, in a barely concealed rebuke to Georgia’s Republican leadership as virus cases continued to rise in the southern state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo declined to directly criticize Governor Brian Kemp, but warmly praised Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, a native New Yorker who has been a scorching critic of Kemp in recent days.

Cuomo said New York has to be interested in what’s happening in other parts of the country because infected people from other states are likely to spread virus cases in New York.

Johnson was the pacesetter in a revolt by local Georgia officials against Kemp’s refusal to allow local governments to order people to wear masks.

Cuomo delivered masks, test kits, gowns, face shields, and hand sanitizer. He said he would help Savannah set up two new public testing sites aimed at lower-income people, and said he would share contact tracing expertise.

Kemp spokeswoman Candace Kemp declined to comment on Cuomo’s visit.

Associated Press

Maryland governor defends use of all polling sites

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Monday defended his decision to hold a traditional election in November, despite growing concerns from voting rights advocates and election officials about the impact of his choice amid the pandemic.

Advertisement

Hogan, a Republican, said he opted for a ‘‘normal’’ election instead of a ‘‘vote by mail only’’ because of the chaos that occurred during the June 2 primary, when the state mailed ballots to every voter and opened only a few polling sites in each jurisdiction. Far more voters than expected opted to cast their ballots in person, leading to huge lines and hours-long waits in many placed.

‘‘I’m encouraging everyone to vote by mail instead of vote by mail only, which is what some of our Democratic colleagues are pushing for,’’ Hogan said during an appearance on the television show ‘‘The View,’’ where he explained his decision to open all polling sites in the state and mail absentee-ballot applications to every voter, rather than the ballots themselves.

Voting rights advocates have increasingly criticized Hogan’s decision not to limit polling sites or mail ballots to every voter, calling it misguided. Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, has urged Hogan to reverse his order, saying it could have ‘‘devastating consequences.’’

Washington Post

National Zoo eyes limited reopening this week

WASHINGTON — The National Zoo will reopen to the public later this week with restrictions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Smithsonian, which runs the zoo, announced Monday that it will reopen with limited hours starting Friday.

The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va., will also reopen, but the rest of the museums in the Smithsonian network will remain closed.

Advertisement

All visitors will be required to obtain free, timed-entry passes in advance, and those over age 6 will be required to wear a face mask at all times, including outdoors.

Associated Press