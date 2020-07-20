Trump threatens to send US forces to more cities

With agents clad in military gear already sweeping through the streets of Portland, more units were poised to head to Chicago, and Trump suggested he would follow suit in New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, and other urban centers. Governors and other officials compared his actions to authoritarianism and vowed to pursue legislation or lawsuits to stop him.

Governors and other officials reacted angrily to the president’s move, calling it an election-year ploy as they squared off over crime, civil liberties, and local control that has spread from Portland, Ore., across the country.

WASHINGTON — President Trump plans to deploy federal law enforcement to Chicago and threatened on Monday to send agents to other major cities — all controlled by Democrats.

Advertisement

The president cast the confrontation in overtly political terms as he seeks an issue that would gain traction with voters at a time when many of his own supporters have soured on his leadership amid a deadly pandemic and economic collapse. Trailing badly in the polls with just over 100 days until the November election, Trump assailed the “liberal Democrats” running American cities and tied the issue to his presumptive fall opponent, Joe Biden, the former vice president.

“I’m going to do something — that, I can tell you,” Trump told reporters. “Because we’re not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore and all of these — Oakland is a mess. We’re not going to let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats.”

The president portrayed the nation’s cities as out of control. “Look at what’s going on — all run by Democrats, all run by very liberal Democrats. All run, really, by radical left,” Trump said. He added: “If Biden got in, that would be true for the country. The whole country would go to hell. And we’re not going to let it go to hell.”

Advertisement

Democrats said the president was the one out of control.

Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon said he would introduce legislation to limit the role of federal agents in cities like Portland. “This isn’t just an Oregon crisis,” he said. “It’s an American crisis. We need to stop Trump before this spreads.”

“We won’t let these authoritarian tactics stand,” he added.

Clad in camouflage, federal agents in Portland have snatched protesters off streets and thrown them into unmarked vehicles without explaining why they were being detained or arrested, said some of those who have been seized.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has called it “a blatant abuse of power,” and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called it “an attack on our democracy.” The state attorney general has filed a lawsuit seeking a restraining order for what she called unlawful tactics.

The Trump administration now plans to deploy about 150 Homeland Security Investigations special agents to Chicago in the coming days, according to an official involved in the operations. The special agents, known for conducting long-term investigations into serious crimes, are expected to be in the city for at least 60 days to help combat violence and would be under the direction of the Justice Department.

Few deny the city has a violent crime problem. Sixty-three people were shot in Chicago over the past weekend, 12 of them fatally. The White House referred questions to the DHS, which declined to comment, as did the Justice Department.

Advertisement

The Homeland Security Department has put about 2,000 officials from Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Coast Guard on standby. At least 200 members of “rapid deployment teams” were sent to Washington, D.C., Portland, Pennsylvania, and Seattle, the agency said this month. Many tactical agents from those teams from Customs and Border Protection and ICE are now in Portland.

Some cities have seen increased crime since the protests over George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis, but no president in modern times has threatened to send in federal law enforcement over local opposition.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago made clear federal agents would be no more welcome in her city than they have been in Portland. “We don’t need federal agents without any insignia taking people off the street and holding them, I think, unlawfully,” she said at a news conference before reports of the deployment were confirmed.

In a letter to Trump obtained by The New York Times, Lightfoot said if the president wanted to help Chicago, he should enact gun control, do more to curb the coronavirus, and invest in community programs. Administration officials said the deployment to Chicago was separate from the operation in Portland, which ostensibly was to protect the federal courthouse there.

But the Homeland Security Investigations agents have broad authority to enforce federal laws in cities, and the Trump administration deployed them this year to so-called sanctuary cities in an enhanced arrest campaign against immigrants living in the United States illegally.

Advertisement

Homeland Security asserted it was acting within the law. Chad F. Wolf, acting secretary, can deputize officers in any department agency. Federal agents would not be limited to guarding federal property. They could also investigate crimes committed against a federal property or federal officer throughout the city.

“It is deeply disturbing that President Trump is once again choosing to spread hateful rhetoric and attempting to suppress the voices of those he doesn’t agree with,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In Philadelphia, the district attorney likened the clash to the fight against fascism in World War II and threatened to criminally charge federal agents sent to his city if they exceeded their authority. “Anyone, including federal law enforcement, who unlawfully assaults and kidnaps people will face criminal charges from my office,” said the district attorney, Larry Krasner. “At trial, they will face a Philadelphia jury.”

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said federal agents had “done a fantastic job” in Portland, which was “totally out of control,” and he assailed the governor and other officials for not welcoming the help. “These are anarchists,” he said.

He said other cities were in similar need of federal intervention, naming some of the nation’s largest urban centers. “How about Chicago?” he said Monday. “I read the numbers where many people killed over the weekend. We’re looking at Chicago, too. We’re looking at New York.”